NDDC: Ebie’ll make Tinubu, N-Deltans proud – Urhobo Youths

Ebie

An advocacy group, Urhobo Youth Empowerment and Development Front (UYEDF) has expressed confidence that Barrister Chiedu Ebie, nominated Chairman of Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC, will make President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the people of Niger Delta region proud.

The group also appreciated President Tinubu for appointing Ebie as Chairman and Rt. Hon. Monday Igbuya as Commissioner to represent Delta State in NDDC Board.

“ His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, has done what is “Good” by appointing Barrister Chiedu Ebie, Chairman, Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC. For this reason, we the members of Urhobo Youth Empowerment and Development Front, and indigenes from Urhobo oil and gas producing communities in Delta State, expresses our special appreciation to Mr. President”

The group in a statement issued by its Secretary General, Comrade Okiemute Edojariogba on Tuesday in Ughelli, Delta State, said, “ We have absolute confidence in Barrister Chiedu Ebie. He is competent, capable and has acquired the administrative experience to contribute and make positive impact that will redirect and reposition the NDDC for greater productivity”

“ Also, we are confident that the new NDDC Board recently constituted by President Tinubu, when screened, confirmed and inaugurated will fast track the needed human and infrastructural development in Niger Delta region. We believe that Chiedu Ebie’s appointment as Chairman of NDDC is coming at the right time because the interventionist agency will experience a complete reorganization to achieve the purpose for which it was established”

It continued, “ Furthermore, it is our expectation that Barrister Chiedu Ebie will work with stakeholders in Delta State, on how to attract more developmental projects to Delta State. We also congratulate Rt. Hon. Monday Igbuya, Commissioner to represent Delta State on the Board of NDDC. We thank Mr. President for Igbuya’s appointment as well”

The group noted that the appointment of Ebie as Chairman of NDDC was a plus to Delta State, and urged every indigenes and stakeholders in the State to support Ebie for the interest of our state.

“ Mr. President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu knows that Barrister Chiedu Ebie is capable, competent and ably qualified for the appointment. Let us support Mr. President. He has a very good plan for the Niger Delta region.. Mr President is determined to achieve that plan through the NDDC, the interventionist agency setup for the development of our region”