NDDC: Delta APC group hails Tinubu’s choice of Ebie, Igbuya

The Leadership of the Coalition For Delta Interest (CDI), a grassroot support group of the All Progressives Congress in Delta State has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s choice on the nomination of Barr. Chiedu Ebie and Rt. Hon. Monday Igbuya as Chairman and Delta State Representative on the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The group in a statement signed by its Convener, Hon. Austine Kpedi, Secretary, Comrade Esidamire Eric Ikomi, and Ochuko Aboribo, Publicity Secretary respectively, stated that the appointment of the duo of Ebie and Igbuya is well deserving.

“The appointment of Barr. Chiedu Ebie and Rt. Hon. Monday Igbuya as Chairman and Delta State Representative on the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) is a welcome development. Apart from the fact that the Nominees are well known for their testament of hard work, integrity, transparency, tenacity, courage, and conviction in public Service, they are both from oil-producing areas in Delta State and are well-known members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State who publicly dumped the opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before the 2023 election”.

“We wish to heartily salute the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of our great country, H.E. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for magnanimously appointing Barr. Chiedu Ebie and Rt. Hon. Monday Igbuya to such lofty positions as Chairman and Delta State Representative on the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission.

The duo, are great Deltans who would bring to bear their cognitive skills and innovative ideas which would transform the Niger Delta Development Commission as a true interventionist agency of the Federal Government aimed at alleviating poverty and bridging the infrastructural deficit in the States that make up the Niger Delta region.

The appointment of these great personalities by his Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is well thought and it would signal the beginning of a new era of progressivism and intellectualism in the board of the interventionist agency which would transform into viable projects and human capital development within the Niger Delta region.

The group is also of the view that, the appointment of Barr. Ebie and Rt. Hon. Monday Igbuya from Delta State is an erection of great and needed pillars in the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President especially as it concerns the people and catchment areas of the Niger Delta Development Commission. As a group, we have unflinching confidence in the leadership and capacity of Barr. Ebie and Rt. Hon. Igbuya both of whom have well-built public service experiences to marshal out unprecedented and needed transformation in the Commission.

We also want to cease this opportunity to send a warning to one Dr. O’diakpo Obire, a self-style Chieftain of our party to desist from his cheap act of seeking Mr. President’s attention over this nomination. Obire should familiarize himself with the saying that ‘those who seek equity must come with clean hands’ as his loyalty and commitment to our Party in the State is questionable State. Through the campaigns and elections, Dr. Obire was nowhere to be found in Delta State.

Against the allegations that Barr. Ebie and Hon. Igbuya are members of the PDP, the group said “We want to clarify that the duo are former members of the PDP who mobilized the entire structures of the Delta Unity Group, a then strong wing of the Delta PDP and Publicly joined our Party on Sunday, 22nd January 2023 in a well-publicized and organized rally by the Delta State APC to welcome them and their teaming supporters to the party at St George’s College, Obinoba in Ukwani Local Government Area of our State. The fact that Dr. Obire is not committed to the progress of the party and is distant from Delta State politics, he does not also care and know when the Party admits new members. We encourage Dr. O’diakpo Obire to renew his membership of our great Party and start identifying himself with party Leaders and activities to enable him to know members of the party.

“It is on record that after the Delta Unity Group (DUG) defection ceremony, Barr. Chiedu Ebie who is the group Co-Convener, started attending meetings of the party at his Ward, Local Government, and State Level. He was among the few leaders in Ika Federal Constituency who mobilized resources before and during the 2023 elections against the ringing mechanism of the PDP.

“We once again, thank our dear President for appointing these leaders. We congratulate our amiable leaders on their deserving appointments and wish them well in all their endeavors as members of the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission.”