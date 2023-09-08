NDDC Board: Ondo HostCom gives FG 7-day ultimatum over nominee list

By Luminous Jannamike

In a strong expression of dissent, the Ondo State Host Community (HostCom) has issued a seven-day ultimatum to the federal government, demanding a review of the current nominee list for the governing board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The community leaders warned that they may resort to shutting down oil facilities if their concerns are not addressed.

The bone of contention lies in the recent appointments of Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde from Akure and Hon. Otito Atkase from Mahin kingdom to the NDDC board.

According to Ondo HostCom, these individuals do not hail from oil-producing areas, a direct contradiction to the Legislative Act that stipulates state representatives must originate from such communities in the Niger-Delta.

During a peaceful protest, Prince Ogundere Adejugba, Chairman of the HostCom, stated, “We are rejecting the two nominees based on the established laws of the NDDC.

“The HostCom has competent sons and daughters who can represent us on the board of the NDDC,” stated

The protest also saw Prince Adeoba, the Public Relations Officer of the HostCom, joining Adejugba in calling on President Bola Tinubu to review the NDDC Act before making nominations and assigning portfolios.

Both expressed faith in the president’s commitment to the rule of law.

Adejugba emphasized the Ugbo Kingdom as the sole oil-producing community in Ondo state. He warned the state government against any conspiracies targeting the kingdom and urged the federal government to withdraw the current nominee list, suggesting instead that fresh nominations come from the Ugbo Kingdom.

“If the federal government persists in violating the law, we will support actions that ensure the consequences are felt by all,” Adejugba and Adeoba jointly warned.

The HostCom leaders stressed the historical precedent for NDDC board appointees to come from oil-producing communities, mentioning legal disputes that arose in the past when appointees were not from these communities. Cases have been filed in Federal High Courts in Abuja and Akure.

In a final plea, the HostCom implored President Tinubu to nominate someone from the Ugbo Kingdom for board membership and to convene a meeting with stakeholders to verify the original oil producers in Ondo state.

The community leaders warned of severe consequences if their demands are not met within the stipulated period.

“We will shut down oil facilities if our concerns are not addressed,” they declared.