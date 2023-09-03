NDDC BOARD: Niger Delta Student Union hails Tinubu

By Ayo Onikoyi

The Leadership of the Niger Delta Students Union Government, NIDSUG believes that the appointment of the Board and Management of the Niger Delta Development Commission is the right step taken by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This follows its demands to Create a list of initiatives that can improve the welfare of students and the people of the region.

In a message, made available to the press by the national President, NIDSUG, Scott Ogunseri said their reappointment and appointment bespeaks the verity of the saying that one good turn deserves another.

Scott Ogunseri disclosed that they are confident that the newly appointed Board members led by its Chairman Chiedu Ebie will leverage their wealth of experience and expertise to fulfill the purposes of the establishment of the Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC.

While craving for impactful opportunities for the students and the people of the region, Scott Ogunseri charged the new Board members to work together and justify the reasons for their engagement, adding that they should not also forget the welfare of the students in Niger Delta who he explained are ready to work with them.

Recall that President Tinubu on August 29, 2023, appointed new board members and a management team for the Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC, bringing to an end less than a year after Lauretta Onochie was appointed by former President Mohammadu Buhari.

According to a statement by Ajuri Ngelale, presidential spokesperson, on Tuesday, Chiedu Ebie Delta was appointed the chairman of the board of the commission while Samuel Ogbuku Bayelsa was approved as the managing director and chief executive officer CEO.

Also on the new board are Abasi Ndikan Nkono State Representative, Akwa Ibom, Rt. Hon. Monday Igbuya, State Representative, Delta,Chief Tony Okocha, State Representative, Rivers, Hon Patrick Aisowieren State Representative, Edo, Kyrian Uchegbu State Representative, Imo, Hon Nick Wende – Zonal Representative – North Central.

Hon Namdas Abdulrazak – Zonal Representative – North East and Sen. Dr. Ibrahim Abdullahi Gobir – Zonal Representative – North East.

The president asked the new board and management team to work in line with his renewed hope agenda.