NDDC board: It's our turn to be MD, Itsekiri  ethnic group kicks
September 3, 2023

NDDC board: It’s our turn to be MD, Itsekiri  ethnic group kicks

…Urges Tinubu to redress marginalisation

By Jimitota Onoyume

Itsekiri ethnic nationality of Warri kingdom  has kicked against the composition of the new board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC,   urging President Bola Tinubu   to appoint  a son or daughter of the  kingdom  as the  Managing Director of the board.

In a  letter to President Tinubu,  the Senate President , Chief Godswill Akpabio  and signed by Chief Robinson Ariyo, the Egogo of Warri kingdom, ( traditional announcer of Warri kingdom) the ethnic group  said an appointment of an Itsekiri as the Managing Director of the board of the commission will lay to rest   the alleged age long  marginalisation and suppression of Itsekiri ethnic group on issues   of appointment into the board of the commission

 “It  is the turn of the Itsekiris to produce the MD of the NDDC and we demand that a suitable person of Itsekiri ethnic extraction be so appointed to give effect to the express provisions, spirit and intent of the applicable statutes in the circumstances.”.

“We urge upon Your Excellency to wade into this potentially volatile issue accordingly with a view to redressing the situation”

Chief Ariyo in the letter also copied the House of Representatives recalled that when Chief Godwin Omene , Pastor Power Aginighan and Chief Emmanuel Ogidi  did not complete their various tenures  in the board of the  commission they were replaced by those from their ethnic groups.

Sadly he said when it got to the turn of an Itsekiri , Mr Tuoyo Omatsuli ,  who  also  couldn’t complete his tenure, he was replaced by an appointee from another ethnic group, thus jettisoning the arrangement that had been in place.

”   An  Urhobo , Senator Emmanuel Agwariavwodo replaced Omene as Managing Director  , Pastor  Aginighan , Executive Director Finance and Administration  from Ijaw was replaced by Mr Lambert Komboye also of Ijaw and   Chief Ogidi who was  the Delta state representative on the board of the commission was replaced by Elder  Emmanuel Ogba also of Isoko nation. But when Mr Omatsuli an Itsekiri who was Executive Director Project couldn’t complete his tenure he was replaced by somebody from another  ethnic group.

” Itsekiris took their protest then to the Federal High Court in Abuja; same was however resolved out of court with the understanding that the lopsidedness would be corrected subsequently. “

Chief Ariyo said it was disheartening to see that the   out -of -court- resolve was again  ignored this time  as  appointees   from Delta state and the Managing  Director to the new board to be  inaugurated  were made from ethnic groups that had  taken their turns several times in the commission.

While passionately appealing to Mr President to listen to the cry of Itsekiri nation and appoint an Itsekiri as the MD of the new board  Ariyo   said Itsekiri communities   collectively produce   the highest  quantum of crude oil in Delta state which is a consideration by   the NDDC Act establishing the commission  on  appointments into the board of the commission.

