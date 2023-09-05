NDDC Board Appointments: Kalu lauds Tinubu’s choice of technocrats

Banjamin Kalu

By Gift Chapiodekina, Abuja

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has lauded the appointment of technocrats on the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), saying it was necessary in achieving the desired objectives of the agency.

In a statement on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Levinus Nwabughiogu, the Deputy Speaker in a message to the Abia State representative on the NDDC Board, Mr. Dimgba Eruba, said that the choice of technocrats speaks to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s adeptness at ensuring that NDDC was given a facelift by people with requisite knowledge and experience.

Kalu commended the President for appointing Eruba, saying it was a testament to the appointee’s exceptional commitment to the progress and wellbeing of Abia State, the Niger Delta region in particular and Nigeria in general.

While tasking Eruba on the performance that will yield positive results, the Deputy Speaker also assured of his continued support in line with the renewed hope agenda of President Tinubu to enable the Board function very effectively.

He said: “I am profoundly grateful to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for this appointment. It underscores President Tinubu’s adeptness at ensuring that NDDC is led by qualified and experienced technocrats with requisite knowledge to make a difference in the lofty ideals of the Renewed Hope agenda of the present administration to which we are all part of.

“It further speaks volumes about your pivotal role in mobilizing the oil- producing communities in Abia State during the last presidential election.

“I have never doubted Mr. President’s dedication to all Nigerians irrespective of their circumstance or station in life provided they demonstrate the competence for public service.

“I am confident in your capacity to excel and deliver on the mandate entrusted to you.

“I therefore pledge my unwavering support towards helping you to achieve our shared objectives. Together, we will work to improve the fortunes of the agency for the good of the people.”