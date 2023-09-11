NDDC appointment: Oil and gas communities threaten to shut down exploration

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

The people of Ugu ward in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State have threatened to stop the exploration of gas and oil in their communities over what they said was unfair treatment being meted to them in terms of appointments

In a protest letter by Aisien Osarumwense (APC Ward Secretary), Chief Friday Omoragbon (APC Ward Leader) and Godwin Aigbogun (APC Ward Chairman) and addressed to the leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, party in the state, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, the people accused Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, of “incessant marginalisation, undermining and oppression of the oil and gas communities in Edo State.”

They said the recent appointment of Aisowieren as the NDDC commissioner from the state was unacceptable to them as “Edo State has the largest gas deposit in the whole of West Africa. It is sited in Oben in Orhionmwon LGA. We are demanding the immediate reversal of the nomination of Asowieren as member of the board of NDDC.

“That he, Asowieren’s nomination is not the wish of the people. Asowieren’s nomination is not in compliance with the provision of section 12(1) of the NDDC (Establishment) Act 2000. The aforementioned Act clearly stated that the nominee for the position of any state representative shall be an indigene of oil producing area.”

But reacting to the protest, spokesperson to Aisowieren, Liberty ‘Ruyi, alleged that the protesters were sponsored by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and accused them of deliberately compromising to lose their voting units in the last general election as he accused them of being ignorant of the NDDC Act.