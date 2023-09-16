NDDC: A special breed takes charge

By Edijana Queen Izu

A red ball is unmistakable amongst a stack of white balls. Such a theory is universally accepted because of its validity.

Its inherent characteristics are a major tool for distinction. From one generation to the other, humanity is graced with the presence of personalities worthy of citing analogies parallel to a distinct red ball amidst white ones.

They are people who stand out amongst a vast majority in character, knowledge, and competence. Step forward, Mr Chiedu Ebie, The New Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission ( NDDC).

Worthy of induction into the rare breed of Loyal Public Servants, Mr Chiedu Ebie has indeed paid his dues as an important cog in the mechanics of nation-building. Having studiously applied himself to the pursuit of knowledge and enlightenment, his journey has seen him submit to learning at the University of Benin where he bagged a degree in Law at age 20, making him a competitive force in public service and human capital development as tools for national impact.

Of course, like that distinct red ball, his profile has placed him actively in the mix of governance for over 20 years with timely breaks spent even more noteworthy on the private scene. Having answered the call to play his part in the development of the Delta State in critical moments, Chiedu Ebie cemented his place as the man of the people in all under-takings. A leader of youths, former Delta State Commissioner , Former Secretary to the State Government, consummate kingmaker and politician.

It is safe to assume that someone with such an impressive profile will at some point entertain that urge that all impact makers have. A desire to make an impact on a greater level and at this point, the Chairman of the NDDC is that next platform in view and rightly so.

These exactly aren’t uncharted waters for Chiedu Ebie as he has been in an outstanding Administrator and Technocrat far before most contemporaries in Delta State.

Obviously well equipped with expertise and experience, he is indeed one personality that fits the billing in Governance.

Like most well-meaning leaders, Chiedu Ebie has taken his time to try and enumerate some of the excellent plans he has for his people at any given opportunity. Ultimately aiming to transform the Niger Delta region into a global developmental beacon through Policy making and excellent delivery of projects, leveraging on his track records in previous assignments of which he had delivered excellently.

Chiedu Ebie has always high-lighted a broad spectrum of his plans and blueprint for the Region. From a neutral standpoint, it’s hard not to see the Intelligence, craftsmanship, and workability of this blueprint. His achievement at the state level is summarised in the preceding paragraph.

Upgrading the Standard of Basic Education in Delta State as a Commissioner, Upgrading the Curriculum of Secondary Education in Delta State as a Commissioner, Introduction of Innovations to Basic Teachings as Commissioner, Effective Documentation of all Ministries as Secretary to the State Government amongst others.

His offerings to his people at every privilege of address are that “Good governance is essentially the efficient management of resources and accountability for the stewardship over those resources in a people-oriented manner. Development is about the people. So, my essential goal will be to factor the people into every government policy. I have done some deep thinking and quite a lot of reading to conceptualise how my people can be developed”.

His creative idea to lure in foreign investment is eye-catching and is aimed at drawing in funds to tap into the vast human and natural resources available in Niger Delta. His experience as Former Secretary to the Delta State Government will be essential in managing this envisaged funding and also useful in handling some of the problems currently faced with key stakeholders in the quest for development.

Although we do not operate an entirely technocratic system of government, it’s expedient to have at the helm, people of expertise in fields of endeavour paramount to societal development. Output from these sorts of people is at a premium because the logic behind such outputs is most times workable and productive.

Chiedu Ebie has proven to himself to be a productive part of a team that has shown competence in delivering on a good percentage of the original plans laid out at the beginning, therefore a step forward to as Chairman of NDDC should be as seamless as it is a no brainer.

•Izu, a lawyer, is a Public Affairs Commentator.