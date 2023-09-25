NCDC registers 210 new cholera infections, 10 deaths

The Nigeria Centre for Disease and Prevention Control (NCDC), has registered 210 new suspected cases of cholera infections and 10 ‘suspected’ deaths across eight states of the federation from July 31 to Aug. 27.

The NCDC said this via its official website in its latest monthly situation report on Cholera, covering Epidemiological (EP) weeks 31 to 34.



Recall that cholera is a bacterial infection caused by the bacterium Vibrio cholerae.



It is primarily transmitted through contaminated water and food and is most commonly found in areas with poor sanitation and limited access to clean water.



The symptoms of cholera include severe watery diarrhea, vomiting, and dehydration. If left untreated, it can be life-threatening. This is according to the World Health Organisation(WHO).



The public health agency said that the suspected cases and deaths of Cholera in 2023 have decreased by 63 and 67 per cent respectively compared to what was reported at Epidemiological Week 34 in 2022.



It said that on Aug. 27, 2023, the country registered 84 suspected deaths and 2,860 suspected cases across 25 states, representing a Case Fatality Ratio (CFR) of 2.9 per cent.



“Cumulatively, it shows that six states: Cross River (718 cases), Katsina (302 cases), Bayelsa (265 cases), Ebonyi (227 cases), Niger (136 cases) and Abia (118 cases) account for 62 per cent of the suspected cases in 2023,” it said.



According to it, in eight states that reported 210 suspected cases, Zamfara in the northwest topped the infection chart with 190 cases, followed by Kano and Bayelsa with seven and five cases respectively.

Also, Bauchi, Niger and Borno states reported two cases each, followed by Gombe and Adamawa states with a single case each.



The agency noted that 21 Cholera Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) were conducted with nine positive results (Zamfara – 8 and Bayelsa – 1) while 26 stool culture tests were conducted with three positive results.

The NCDC said that the national multi-sectoral Cholera TWG continues to monitor response across states.

NAN reports that to prevent cholera, several measures can be taken which include ensuring access to clean and safe drinking water. If the water source is questionable, it can be treated by boiling, using water disinfectant tablets or using a water filter.



Others are practising of good hygiene by washing hands with soap and clean water regularly, especially before handling or consuming food and making sure that foods are thoroughly cooked, especially seafood.