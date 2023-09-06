Navy uncovers security firm using CNS’ picture, arrest three suspects

By Efe Onodjae

The Nigerian Navy Ship, NNS Beecroft has uncovered an outfit in Lagos that has been using picture of the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla on its posters, with a view to deceiving members of the public.

Consequently, three persons: Oladele Opeyemi Daniel, 23; Eriwole Ogunlana,24 and Mubarak Mayegun, 24 were arrested.

Vanguard gathered NNS Beecroft’s patrol team apprehended the suspects in the Isolo area of Lagos.

The operation said to have been conducted on September 1, 2023, was in response to alarming reports of fraudulent individuals featuring the image of CNS on printed posters being circulated.

The Navy said the impostors sought to deceive the public into believing there existed what it described as a false collaboration between the private security outfit “tagged Gallantry Intelligence Corps of Nigeria and the Nigerian Navy”

In a statement issued yesterday, the Navy appealed to the public to” be mindful of unscrupulous elements, who want to inflict unnecessary hardship by using unpleasant means to lure innocent youths to commit resources for illegitimate employment.

“The Nigerian Navy Under the leadership of Vice Admiral Ogalla, reaffirms its commitment to thwarting all forms of illegality and remains resolute in providing conducive employment for law-abiding citizens to go about their business as well as ensuring safety and security of the public, which is essential for the economic prosperity of our nation. The Navy also urge citizens to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities promptly, as this is crucial in preserving integrity of our defence forces and safeguarding the public from potential scams and fraudulent activities”, the statement signed by the Commander NNS Beecroft, Commodore Kolawole Oguntuga, said.

The suspects were handed over to detectives at the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, Yaba, Lagos yesterday.

Speaking with one of them, Oladele Opeyemi, he said “we are gallantry organization, our office is at No 9 Bayo street, Isolo Lagos state. We provide security, and we are headed by a retired General Adeoye, we arrested because our uniform badge is the same with the Nigerian Navy”