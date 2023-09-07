NASS to partner World Bank to fight unemployment, poverty in Benue constituencies

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The lawmaker representing Katsina-Ala/Logo/Ukum Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Prince Solomon Wombo is to partner with the World Bank-assisted Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes, ACReSAL, to harness the agricultural potentials of his constituents to better their lot.

The collaboration is intended to drive down unemployment and poverty in that axis of the state.

ACReSAL is a World Bank assisted Project aimed at addressing the challenges of land degradation and Climate Change on a multi-dimensional scale in Northern Nigeria.

The lawmaker made this known Thursday when he led a delegation from his office on a courtesy call on the Benue State Coordinator of the ACReSAL Project, Victor Ama in Makurdi.

He stated that since assumption of office, he had been eager to identify strategic and worthy projects and organisations “that my office will partner with to bring development to my constituency and the state at large and ACReSAL Project seems one of them.”

Wombo reiterated the urgent need to establish cottage industries in his constituency, known as Sankera Area, “for the processing of the numerous agricultural raw materials that abound in my constituency as raw materials and to also prevent wastage of agricultural produce.”

He stated that the move would ensure “job creation and provision of gainful employment that will help reduce insecurity and lift many people out of poverty and lots more, in line with the objectives of the ACReSAL Project.”

Receiving the lawmaker, the State Project Coordinator of the ACReSAL Project in the state, lauded Prince Wombo for his readiness to work for the actualization of the project’s goals in the state.

He informed the lawmaker that the ‘Component C’ of the ACReSAL Project involved Institutional Strengthening hence the project would need the support of lawmakers to pass relevant laws to address the issue of Climate Change, improving the environment, protecting forests, poverty reduction, protecting vulnerable groups in society among others.

The State Project Coordinator also called on the political class to key into the ACReSAL Project to bring the benefits to their people.

The discussion centred on several areas including the project objectives and areas of coverage, target groups, stakeholders involved, the level of reception from the people in the state so far, and request for cooperation from everyone in the state to assist in the execution of the project in the state.