NASS c’ttees harassments may drive OPS  out of Nigeria, MAN, NECA, NASME, others warn

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Organized Private Sector, OPS, has threatened that Incessant harassments, continued invitations and summons for investigate hearings by the National Assembly committees and ad-hoc committees, may drive the sector out of Nigeria.

The organised businesses, warned that if nothing was done to checkmate the situation, the country would face massive job losses, adding that many companies operating in Nigeria are gearing up to fold their operations and move to the neighbouring countries because of ongoing threats and incessant disruption of man hour by the National Assembly committees and ad-hoc committees.

The OPS that raised the alarm on Tuesday include the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN; Nigeria Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, NACCIMA; Nigeria Employers Consultative Association, NECA; Nigeria Association of Small-Scale Industries, NASSI, and Nigeria Association of Small and Medium Enterprises, NASME,

Briefing journalists in Abuja on the ugly development, the Director-General of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, who spoke of the OPSN, said the overbearing attitude of the National Assembly committees and ad-how committees through various invitations and summons and threats of arrest, has made many businesses speed up their exit plans because of the “inhospitable business environment” they pose to their operations.

Ajayi – Kadir, flanked by members of the OPS, lamented that the threats, apart from disrupting man hours, have “greatly affected growth of businesses and establishment of new ones, and have also caused loss of millions of naira to many companies.”

According to him, “This has been a notable challenge since the 7th National Assembly, from 2012. Recently, several letters were received by our member-companies from the Ad-hoc Committee on Non-Remittance to the National Housing Fund and Utilisation of the Fund from 2011 to Date, and the Ad-hoc Committee to investigate the Compliance of Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government and corporate bodies with the Industrial Training Fund Act, amongst other committees.

“While we appreciate the efforts of the National Assembly and its various Committees and Ad-hoc Committees to investigate and carry out oversight functions on Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government, we are of the view that sections 88 and 89 of the Constitution, relied upon by the Committees of the National Assembly is not applicable to businesses in the private sector.” Ajayi-Kadir.”

He warned that if nothing was not done to arrest the situation, it could lead to closure of companies in the country, loss of employment by Nigerians, loss of revenue through taxes and levies from the companies, unrest and increase in insecurity.

He contended that the NASS action has created a duplication of the regulatory functions and activities of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAS) of government, with the National Assembly also assuming the roles, functions and responsibilities of the MDAS and the Executive arm of government.

He said: “At a time when the economy is undergoing major macroeconomic and structural challenges, as well as struggling with the fallout of recent economic reform measures, we urge the National Assembly to focus on strengthening the capacity of the Executive Agencies to effectively carry out their functions, and refrain from carrying out any activities that would constitute a burden or destabilse law abiding businesses in the form of duplicated audits/regulations.

“The achievement of the 8 – point agenda of the current administration requires a conducive environment and active participation of the private sector. We crave the support and partnership of the National Assembly to enable the private sector make its own contribution to this national agenda.

“We are highly desirous of a constructive engagement with the leadership of the Committees and seek the urgent intervention of the leadership of the National Assembly in order to bring about an amicable solution and deepen our collaboration for the good of the country. “

The MAN DG said there are statutory agencies of government in the Executive Arm that have been saddled with the responsibilities to engage, inspect, audit and apportion penalties for default (if any), ensure enforcement and compliance of provisions of laws and/ or legal instruments within their jurisdictions, institute legal actions against businesses in the private sector, where necessary, etc.

He explained that, “The agencies have been engaging businesses in the private sector and also carrying out their responsibilities. Thus, they should be invited to give information and account for the levels of compliance as it relates to the provisions of their enabling laws, and not private businesses. In order words, the National Assembly should not be the lawmakers and enforcers/implementers of the same laws

“Despite the above position, businesses in the private sector are continually being inundated with letters, invitations/summons from the National Assembly some of which are laced with threats.

“It should be noted that the various invitations, summons and threats of arrest have the potential to further dampen the interest of foreign direct investors in the Nigerian economy. Also, it should interest you to note that many businesses have relocated out of the country and many others are rounding off their exit plan because of the inhospitable business environment.

“These summonses have become, to a large extent, a duplication of the functions of the agencies created under the Executive arm of government. Also, the numerous forced travels of business chief executives to attend the investigative sessions constitutes avoidable distraction, loss of man hour and erosion of confidence in the system. All of these have negative impact on business activities.

“At of one the hearings at the Ad-hoc Committee to investigate the Compliance of Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government and corporate bodies with the Industrial Training Fund Act, last week, we were shocked at the development and manner in which the committee imposed financial deficit/liabilities and penalties against many companies and thereafter commenced negotiation. These, by Law, are not within the purview of the lawmakers. We are anxious that, if this trend remains unchecked, other Committees may adopt the same practice and the situation may degenerate into abedlam.

“In response, we have over the years written several letters to the committees, requesting for dialogue on behalf of our members, to no avail. We have approached the committees as business membership organisations and through our lawyers, all to no avail.”