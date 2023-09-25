NAPTIP parades man for alleged child trafficking in Ekiti

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado Ekiti

Operatives of the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons and Other Related Matters,(NAPTIP) Ekiti State chapter, on Monday paraded a middle- aged man, Ojo Abefe over alleged child trafficking.

The suspect, a native of Ada in Osun State, was alleged to have trafficked two ladies, a minor and a graduate of Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti, to Mali for prostitution.

Parading the suspect, the Ekiti State Head of Operations of NAPTIP, Mr Samson Oladimeji, said that the suspect was handed over to the agency by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, NSCDC, Ekiti State.

Samson lamented that the act of human trafficking has become rampant in the State which must be curtailed by all means.

He disclosed that about eighteen suspects have been arrested between January and September, while 23 victims were rescued from Libia, Mall, Togo as well as Bokinafaso.

He said the suspect who is currently undergoing investigations at the office of the agency in Ado-Ekiti, would be arraigned in court as soon as investigation is completed on the matter.

Narrating her ordeal, one of the rescued victims, Oluwatosin Apata said she was sold to an agent by Abefe who attempted to lure her into prostitution, stating that she spent 4-month in Mali, before she was rescued out of the country and later returned to Nigeria.