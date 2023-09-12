NAPHAM urges stakeholders to leverage AfCFTA for growth of pharma sector

By Dickson Omobola, edited by Sola Ogundipe

The Nigeria Academy of Pharmacy, NAPHAM, has urged stakeholders in the pharmaceutical industry to spur reforms that would enable them to benefit from the African Continental Free Trade Area, AfCFTA, saying it is time for the sector to be positioned as a net exporter, not an importer.

NAPHAM, which made this recommendation in Lagos at the Annual General Meeting and Investiture of New Fellows themed “The Nigerian Economy and the Future of the Pharmaceutical Ecosystem,” said the global pharmaceutical market has continued to grow, surpassing €1 trillion in revenue.

The professional body, which noted that the African market represents three percent of the global market, said there is an urgent need to speed up and support local production of pharmaceuticals under the framework of AfCFTA.

Speaking at the event, the President of NAPHAM, Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi, lamented the decision of GlaxoSmithKline (GSK, to exit the country, saying it is a pointer to the nation’s present economic challenges.

He said: “Last year, I spoke at length about artificial intelligence, or AI, which is still there. In fact, it is as urgent as it is in the medium and long future. The professionals who are proactively studying the phenomenon of AI and have painstakingly integrated it into their own syllabus are the ones who will cope with the challenges of tomorrow.

“The pharmaceutical business is directly challenged with the application of AI, and I feel that pharmacists must wake up to its reality and embrace the new phenomenon jointly and severally with passion and purpose.

“The contemporary economic developments have not escaped our attention; we are mindful of the challenges faced by our colleagues. Indeed, the recent decision of the pharmaceutical manufacturer GSK to exit Nigeria exemplifies these challenges.”

On her part, Managing Director of JNC International, Pharmacist Clare Omatseye, who was the guest speaker, said Africa, particularly Nigeria, needs to look inward to produce medication and prevent potential pandemics.

She said: “We need to expedite and support local production of pharmaceuticals and the health industry in Africa, as well as the importance of implementing the framework under AfCFTA.

“Explore the potential for impact to boost the manufacturing and trading of pharmaceuticals on the continent by advocating for the enabling policies that will unlock the potential of the private pharma sector.

“The production of active pharmaceutical ingredients, or APIs, is a necessary condition for growing the pharma industry. There is a need for inclusive and solution-oriented approaches to the challenges presented by the awakening we all experience during and now post-COVID-19.”