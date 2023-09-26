NANS lauds Tunji-Ojo over smooth passport issuance

By Adesina Wahab

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has commended the Minister of Interior, Bunmi Tunji-Ojo, for his proactive steps in clearing the bottlenecks delaying the issuance of international passport to Nigerians.

The association, in a statement by the Vice President, External Affairs, Comrade Akinteye Afeez, said it was disheartening thay the issuance of the travelling document became herculean in the past and gave kudos to the minister for doing a yeoman’s job.

“In a world where globalization has become the norm and international mobility a necessity, the importance of having a valid passport cannot be overstated. Notwithstanding, the importance and usefulness of international passport goes beyond just international mobility, it is outrightly a necessity for the citizens of a country.

“Passport issuance is a critical government service that directly impacts the lives of the citizens, and Hon. Bunmi Tunji-Ojo has shown his exceptional leadership prowess and proactiveness to addressing passport issuance bottlenecks in just few weeks- truly you’re a man of the people who is versatile and conversant with the need of the common man.

“To this effect, it is with great pleasure the leadership of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) NHQ extends its heartfelt appreciation to the Minister of Interior for his exemplary service delivery and unquantifiable efforts in addressing the long-standing bottlenecks in passport issuance. The significance of passport is limitless. It serves as a gateway to the world, allowing individuals to travel for various purposes, including education, business, tourism and family reunions.

“Hence, timely and efficient passport issuance is a matter of utmost importance, convenience and fundamental. Historically, for many years, Nigerians have grappled with challenges related to passport issuance, facing numerous challenges and hurdles including lengthy processing time and access barriers among others.

“It is noteworthy that under the leadership and supervision of the Minister of Interior, significant strides have been made to address these longstanding issues. Several initiatives have been implemented to streamline the passport issuance process, therefore making it more accessible, efficient and transparent.

“The outcomes of these initiatives are undeniable, the initiatives have reduced waiting times, corruption mitigation and enhanced citizen satisfaction, this accomplishment in just few weeks has left an indelible mark in the hearts of Nigerians.

“We believe that the Minister’s vision and commitment to serving Nigerians, ensuring their rights and needs are met is a reflection of the government’s dedication to serving and easing the burdens of it’s citizens. We look forward to continued collaboration and progress in ensuring that passport issuance remains an efficient and accessible service for all Nigerian citizens.

“Conclusively, NANS extends its heartfelt appreciation to the Minister of Interior, Hon. Bunmi Tunji-Ojo for his exemplary leadership and the positive transformation he has brought to passport issuance. These efforts have not only simplified the lives of Nigerians, but have also reinforced the nation’s commitment to enhancing government services for the benefit of all citizens,” Afeez said.