NANS alerts Gov Abiodun over looming trouble at OOU

By Adesina Wahab

National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has raised the alarm of plans by some people to cause trouble at the Olabisi Onabanjo University, OOU, Ago Iwoye and called on Governor Dapo Abiodun to wade into the matter.

Briefing newsmen, the Coordinator, Southwest Zone of NANS, Comrade Alao John, alleged that some people were hiding under the guise of being leaders of the association to planning to foment trouble in the Ogun State-owned institution.

Alao wondered why some people would want to deny students the right to choose their leaders by themselves, but would want to foist their choices on the student population in the school.

“As advocates for the rights and voices of students in South-West Nigeria, we emphasize the importance of allowing students to make their own choices without any undue interference and we so much condemn in totality, the way and manner some unscrupulous element hiding under the name of our association are trying to cause trouble and disrupt the peaceful atmosphere enjoyed by Nigerian students in OOU.

“Recent events in Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ogun State have raised concerns about potential interference in the student union elections of the institution, by individuals hiding under various names and positions.

“NANS Southwest Zone D strongly believes that OOU student have the right to choose their leaders independently, and no one should manipulate or disrupt this democratic process and as such we are in support of the students union and the management in which the zonal leadership will make themselves available to serve as observers and monitor every process.

“We hereby issue a stern warning to those within and outside the student community who may be tempted to misuse their influence for personal ambitions and gains.

“NANS Southwest Zone D stands firm against any action that would undermine the integrity of student elections and the democratic principles they represent. We give our backing and support to the management of Olabisi Onabanjo University and the Students Union Government.

“With the intervention of the zonal leadership on this issue, the leadership of Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Student Union Government, has assured that the electoral process is proceeding as planned, and there is no cause for alarm and the status quo should remain.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely and expect a commitment to a fair and transparent election from everyone involved.

“We also uses this medium to appreciate the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Ayodeji Johnson Agboola for the understanding and fatherly role displayed so far since the genesis of this issue and we, the zonal leadership, hereby pass a vote of confidence on his leadership as we promise to stand by him on this just cause.

“We also appreciate the conduct of the entire students of the institution and the student union for not taking the issue with violence, but rather chose to maintain a peaceful environment.

“We call on Governor Dapo Abiodun, SSA to the Governor on Education, Chief of Staff to the Governor of Ogun State, Commissioner for Education in Ogun State, Commissioner of Police and Ogun State Director of Department of State Service to please warn perpetrators trying to cause unrest in the student community.

“We call upon educational institutions, student bodies, and the wider community to support the cause of fair and unbiased student leadership elections. Together, we can ensure that students’ voices are heard and their choices are respected.”