Naira Marley reacts to MohBad’s death

Popular musician and Marlian Records boss, Azeez Fashola popularly known as Naira Marley has reacted to the death of his former signee, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, professionally known as MohBad.

Vanguard reported yesterday that MohBad died on Tuesday at the age of 27.

YBNL Music Executive and singer, Olamide confirmed Mohbad’s death via his X handle on Tuesday.

He posted with a caption alongside a heartbreaking emoji: “Damn! Mohbad”💔

Reacting to the Nigerian talented music artiste’s demise, Naira Marley took to his Instagram story on Tuesday to share a heartbreak emoji 💔to express his grief over MohBad’s death.

He made the reaction following a barrage of reactions from Nigerians about the rift between MohBad and his former label, Marlian Records.