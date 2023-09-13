Naira Marley gets death threats over Mohbad’s untimely demise

Since the news of the death of Nigerian singer/rapper, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba a.k.a Mohbad went viral, his former label boss, Naira Marley has known no peace from music lovers and fans of the deceased singer/rapper who have openly issued death threats at him.

Mohbad and Naira Marley, who allegedly brought him to the limelight fell out in 2022 under some unhealthy circumstances, with the deceased Ponmo crooner crying out that his life was in danger. There were several reports then that he was done some harm by the cohorts of Naira Marley. The relationship between the duo never got good and some fans feel that Naira Marley isn’t entirely innocent regarding his death.

Since the news of Mohbad’s death surfaced on social media, Naira Marley’s comment section has been assailed with death threats and unsavory comments.

@khalidbrr on Instagram issued, “You go pay for this guy, I swear on my life. Your days are numbered. You joining Mohbad soon.

Flor_divinaaa said, ” Naira, if you have hands in Mohbad’s demise I pray for you. Your own kids, your daughters and sons won’t live up to 27. Your joy will turn to ashes in your mouth. You will look for tears and won’t see it ….”

Pablo_ogba writes: “Starting from today I prophecy that Marlians will start decreasing and never to increase anymore @nairamarley. You and your gang won’t make and be expecting your own death soon”.

There must have been hundreds of open death threas that cannot be listed here, for the number and their weighty allegations.

However, the deceased singer had been buried today in Ikorodu, Lagos according to Islamic rites and many celebrities showed up to pay their last respect.

It was also reported that Nigerian superstar singer, Davido sent a sum of N2 million to the father of the late singer through an envoy for the ease of the burial.

Naira Marley’s reaction

Marlian Records boss Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley, has broken his silence following the death of his former signee, MohBad on Tuesday.

The ‘Soapy’ crooner took to his Instagram stories to share a simple heartbreak emoji, to show his innocence and to express his grief over MohBad’s death. He made the reaction following a barrage of reactions from Nigerians about the rift between him and the late singer.

What really happened between Mohbad and Naira Marley

Mohbad and Naira Marley were once part of the same music family. Mohbad, a young rapper, was signed to Naira Marley’s record label called Marlian Records. However, things between them turned sour, and they went their separate ways in 2022. There were hints of trouble before their split.

Mohbad had posted messages on social media, suggesting that he felt threatened and was having problems with Naira Marley and his team. He even shared photos from a hospital bed, claiming he was assaulted. This made people wonder if there were issues between them.

While many suspected that their disagreements might have played a part in Mohbad’s tragic death, there is no concrete evidence to confirm this.

Furthermore, the exact details of what happened between Mohbad and Naira Marley are still sketchy but nonetheless the music community is sad and it appears their anger is directed at the “Soapy” hitmaker