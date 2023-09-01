Naira gains at investors, exporters window

The naira appreciated against the dollar on Friday as it exchanged at N740.38 at the Investors and Exporters window.

The naira gained by 2.93 per cent compared to the N762.71 it exchanged for the dollar on Thursday.

The open indicative rate closed at N775.17 to the dollar on Friday.

A spot exchange rate of N799.90 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N740.38.

The naira sold for as low as N720 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 85.79 million dollars was traded at the investors and exporters window on Friday. (NAN)