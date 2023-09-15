NAFDAC uncovers warehouse for mercury importation

By Dickson Omobola, edited by Chioma Obinna

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, on Friday, disclosed that it has discovered a syndicate that specialises in importing banned Crusader soaps containing mercury into the country.

NAFDAC, which revealed that it evacuated three trailer-loads of imported Crusader medicated soap and mekako soap totaling 4,000 cartons by 12 packs by 12 tablet soap from the syndicate’s warehouse in the trade fair market, said the value of the products is approximately N1 billion.

Director General of NAFDAC, Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, who addressed newsmen in Lagos, said a sample of the product was taken to their laboratory for analysis and found to contain heavy metals identified as mercury.

Adeyeye, who stressed that the presence of mercury in cosmetics is of global concern due to the health hazards it poses to human health and environment, said the syndicate used forged customs documents to import the product into the country.

She said: “The investigation and Enforcement, I&E, Directorate of NAFDAC has discovered a syndicate that specialises in importing banned Crusader soaps containing Mercury. The syndicate uses forged customs documents to import the product into the country. Further investigation through the Ports show that the banned Crusader soap was imported seven times in 2021 alone and each consignment is not less than 3 containers with four thousand, five hundred cartons of the soap. These products have found their way into various supermarkets and cosmetics shops with unsuspecting members of the public patronising them.

“These products have found their way into various supermarkets and cosmetics shops with unsuspecting members of the public patronizing them. Acting on intelligence, the I & E Directorate in August 2023 busted a warehouse in the trade fair market, which was filled with banned imported soaps. Three trailer-loads of imported crusader medicated soap and mekako soap totaling 4,000 cartons by 12 packs by 12 tablet soap were evacuated from the warehouse, while some suspects were arrested in connection with the case. The street value of the evacuated products is approximately one billion naira.

“It is to be noted that the successful busting of the warehouse came after three failed attempts, as the cartel using their own informants were continuously relocating the consignment of soap to different locations in Lagos to prevent the discovery of the products by the determined team of investigators from NAFDAC investigation and enforcement team.

“The sample of the product was taken to our laboratory for analysis and was found to contain heavy metals identified as mercury. The Crusader soap is falsely labelled, made in England to deceive Nigerians while the actual source is India.

“This act is an outright violation of NAFDAC Acts and a contravention of the Agency’s regulations, including the cosmetic products (prohibition of bleaching agents) regulations 2019. The arrested suspects will be charged to court while a manhunt is currently being intensified to arrest other fleeing members of this deadly syndicate

“The presence of mercury in cosmetics is of global concern, because of the established and documented health hazards it poses to human health and to the environment. The Minamata convention on mercury, a World Health Organisation, WHO, project, underscores the gravity of the challenge posed by the use of mercury containing products.”

Adeyeye, who urged the public not to patronize mercury containing cosmetics, also highlighted features that should be looked out for when purchasing cosmetics.

She said: “Do not assume a product is good if it comes without labels. Watch out for products from spas and beauty outfits which fall in this category. Do not use products without labels.

“Products may contain mercury, even if it is not listed as an ingredient on the label, especially if it is not registered by NAFDAC.

“Look out for the following on the ingredient list, as it indicates presence of mercury in the products: Hg (the chemical symbol for mercury). Mercuric iodide, mercuric chloride, mercurous chloride, ammoniated mercury, calomel, mercurio, amide chloride of mercury, mercury oxide. Instruction to avoid contact with silver, gold, rubber, aluminum and jewelry.

Cosmetics labelled in languages other than English without English interpretation, and not registered by NAFDAC. It is also worthy of note that the general public should take into cognisance that all soaps and detergents are under the Federal Government of Nigeria imports Prohibition List and are therefore banned from importation into the country.”