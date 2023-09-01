NAF eliminates terrorists hideout’s in Lake Chad fringes

…Destroys militants camp, illegal refining site in Rivers State

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Airforce on Friday conducted Air Strikes near Arina Woje situated in the Southern Tumbuns near Lake Chad, which is being used as a hideout by terrorists in Borno resulting in the elimination of many terrorists while their cohorts sustained several injuries.

Air strikes were also conducted by NAF aircraft against militants and oil thieves in efforts at denying criminals the freedom to cause mayhem and havoc against innocent civilians, the environment and economy.

Director of NAF Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet while making this known said, “Credible intelligence had further revealed that the location (Arina Woje) remained active with some other terrorists using the area to store their weapons and other logistics.

“Consequet to to achieving the mandate of the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai, approval was given for the air strikes with resounding success recorded based on the huge cloud of smoke and fire observed as well as feedback from locals at the fringes of the location.

“It is important to note that the area was last attacked on 13 June 2023, with resounding success but it was noted that some terrorists, feeling the heat from other areas, were returning to the location to hide”.

Continuing, Air Commodore Gabkwet said, “Several air strikes were also carried out in the Niger Delta area of the country especially in Bille, a rural community in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State, becoming well-known for numerous illegal oil refining activities.

“One of such strikes, carried out on Thursday, became necessary after an active illegal refining site with reservoirs and storage tanks suspected to be containing illegally refined products was observed.

“The strikes aimed at denying, discouraging, and destroying the activities of oil thieves, which has continued to damage the environment as well as the economy of the nation, was deemed successful.

“Air strikes will continue in all troubled spots and areas where illegal criminal activities are known to occur.

“These operations will also be in liaison with other security and government agencies until the activities of these criminals are reduced to the barest minimum.”