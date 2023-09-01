N50m bribe allegation rocks Imo electricity project

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The people of Mgbala Agwa Autonomous Community in Oguta Council Area of Imo State, have called for intervention from the Imo State government, insisting on the sack of their President-General, Nwokocha Prince Ezembi over the alleged link in the demand of N50 million from the contract sum of the electricity project by an oil company in the community.

The community leaders of Mgbala Agwa, in Oguta LGA, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri on Thursday, led by the Land Priest, Canice Uzor, Nathan Ejiakor, Ejiekwu Tim Ejiekwu, Monday Nnanna and Kelvin Elu among others.

They said they decided to write to the government because they were worried that the electricity project had come to an abrupt end due to the bribery allegation of N50 million, thereby putting the community in more pain.

They also called on the governor of the state, Hope Uzodimma, to plead with the office of the member Representing the Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta, Oru West at the House of Representatives, Eugine Dibiagwu, to stop foisting Ezembi on them as the President-General of the community after he (Ezembi) was sacked by the community.

They said: “We don’t want him again, we have removed him. He is no longer our PG because while in office, Nwokocha Prince Ezembi entered into a secret bargain with a contractor handling the electrification project in our clan to swindle N50,000,000 from the contract sum and this has stalled the electricity project.

“Our decision was based on the urgent need to save our community from further neglect, break down of law and order and as well save the governor Hope Uzodimma’s administration from internal and external sabotage.

“So, we deemed it necessary to bring to your notice the ugly development.

“Our anger also is that he rejected the General Memorandum of Understanding, GMOU/Projects Implementation Monitoring Committee set up by the government in 2021 and set up his own which he also chairs.

“We are not also happy that Eugine Dibiagwu, the House of Rep member has been attempting to recognise him (Ezembi) as the PG of the community despite his sack.”

It’s false allegation – Monarch

Reacting, the traditional ruler of the Mgbala Agwa in Oguta Council Area of Imo State, Eze Blaise Ubah, described the allegation as falsehood.

He said: “Nobody removed him. I have not got any paper from anybody. I have not received any paper from the Sole Administrator of the local government area, SOLAD.

“I have not received any paper from my governor. Nobody has changed him. He is still the PG.

“The alleged demand of a N50 million bribe is a false allegation. The electricity project is going on.

“Apart from all these crises, the job is going on. They sent a delegation to me and I told them to wait until after governor’s election.

“The President General, Ezembi, is ready to go but until after the governor’s election. We sit down and know those who will be the President-General of Mgbala Agawa.”

On the arrest of the President General, he said: “Ezembi has been released now as I am talking to you. They forged an allegation against him.”

Also, the House of Representatives member, Eugine Dibiagwu, was reached to know his interest in the leadership of the Mgbala Agawa community, but his Personal Assistant, Utonwa Utonwa, said he would meet with his principal before he reacts.