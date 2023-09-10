N250,000 empowerment to Imo youths fraudulent – PDP, LP tackle Uzodimma

PDP is desperate – Govt

By Chinonso Alozie

The main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the Labour Party, LP, on Sunday, described Governor Hope Uzodimma’s N250,000 empowerment funds each to 15,000 Imo youths as fraudulent.

They stated this to newsmen in Owerri while reacting to the report that the alleged beneficiaries of the Uzodimma’s N250,000 cried out over unexpected debit from their bank accounts.

The PDP and LP said Uzodimma deceived the youths that he was giving them grants instead of explaining that the empowerment fund was a loan that would be repaid. The empowerment event took place in June 2021 at Dan Anyiam Stadium.

For the Labour Party, LP, Director of Media and Publicity, Chibuikem Diala, said: “Shock, anger, and disillusionment have swept through the Imo landscape in the wake of the unraveling of yet another of the alleged seeming endless schemes that the Gov Hope Uzodinma administration has unleashed on the hapless and helpless masses of the state, since it was infamously imposed on them, by the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

“Barely one year after he was imposed on the state, precisely on June 26, 2021, the APC administration had consciously and deliberately deceived innocent and unsuspecting Imo youths, with burning and legitimate desire for entrepreneurial exploits, into participating in an allegedly fraudulent 15000 Imo Youths Economic Empowerment Startup Grant of 250k.

“The youths who thronged the venue of the program were drawn into the snare intentionally set for them by the government by the belief that the financial empowerment was a grant the government was extending to them to start small businesses and ventures.

“On that occasion Gov Uzodinma said and we quote: “Today, the 26th of June 2021, I flagged off the payment of startup grants to 15,000 Imolites to the tune of #250000 per beneficiary under the imo state youth Empowerment program. This being part of a holistic agenda to empower imo youths, is in line with our shared prosperity agenda and our government’s commitment towards economic stability by empowering imolites with the start-up grant.

“Recall that the state government under the Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Skills Acquisition had trained a large number of imolites under various skills. This grant would serve as a startup capital as they begin to apply acquired skills and knowledge in their various choice ventures.”

“From the above, and looking at what is happening now, it’s crystal clear Imo youths were victims of grand deception. Yet, as educated and enlightened youths who can distinguish between grant and loan, they possibly couldn’t have fallen for the trick, if as a public institution, the government had exhibited honesty and sincerity, and spelled out the conditions and conditionalities of that so-called grant before effecting it.

“But, because of the government’s desperate desire to secure public acceptance, legitimacy, and praise no matter the cost, it went ahead to hoodwink beneficiaries of the loan into believing it was free cash, not realizing that one day that gimmick would be exposed.

“Unfortunately, last Thursday, September 7, 2023, the lid was finally blown off that desperate and brazen gimmick, leading to the loud cries in all the nooks and crannies of the state, and in particular among the thousands of the affected youths whose accounts were debited by NIRSAL Microfinance Bank, owned by the CBN which operated the scheme.

“What Gov Uzodinma claimed was a grant by his government was a loan under the “Targeted Credit Facilities,(TCF) program of the CBN which was meant to support households and small businesses affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic nationwide. Unfortunately, the government of the day twisted the whole thing to suit its selfish interest,” LP said.

According to the Imo state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Director General of the New Media, Lancelot Obiaku, was of the view that; “On Friday, we uncovered a fraudulent scheme orchestrated by the Hope Uzodimma administration, which deceived thousands of Imo people into obtaining loans from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) through Nirsal Microfinance Bank under the pretense of receiving start-up grants.

“Our concern stems from Uzodimma’s announcement in June 2021, where he promised to empower 15,000 Imo residents with start-up grants worth N250,000 each, totaling N4 billion. Many were enticed by this promise and eagerly participated, subsequently receiving the aforementioned amount. Uzodimma and his supporters celebrated this initiative as an accomplishment of his government, marking its launch with a grand ceremony at the Dan Anyiam stadium.

“On Thursday, September 7, 2023, the beneficiaries were in for a rude awakening as they realized that what was touted as a grant by Uzodimma was, in fact, a loan. It was part of the targeted credit facilities (TCF) program introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria to support households and businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic nationwide. The deception by Uzodimma left the unsuspecting beneficiaries shocked and disappointed.”

“This was after the beneficiaries had their accounts with their respective deposit money banks debited sums ranging from N70,000 to N230,000 depending on the amount in each individual’s account.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms the cruel and thoughtless actions of the Governor and his co-conspirators. Not only were the beneficiaries deceived into taking a loan under pretenses, but they were also left facing the burden of repaying it without a flexible or accommodating repayment plan [moratorium]. It is appalling to consider the impact of suddenly losing over N150,000 on small-scale businesses that already face numerous challenges. This callous manipulation of vulnerable citizens is entirely unacceptable and must not go unaddressed,” he said.

Reacting, Governor Hope Uzodimma, Chief Press Secretary, Oguike Nwachukwu, said: “The PDP is simply chasing shadow and we can understand the desperation. Any straw to save them from drowning is a game.

“The youths of Imo State who benefitted from the NIRSAL grant (soft loan) are happy with Governor Hope Uzodimma and will continue to appreciate him for initiating a process that will free them completely from the economic bondage which the government of PDP threw them into for 16 unbroken years before the APC government came on board.

“All Governor Uzodimma’s economic programs for the youths are geared towards giving them financial autonomy and liberty and that was the reason for the NIRSAL grant.”

“The PDP should be ashamed of themselves for instigating the Imo youths to return to Egypt and continue to live like beggars when a good number of them have made capital of, and good use of the youth empowerment NIRSAL facility to enhance their financial and economic lot.

“No amount of propaganda or blackmail targeted at the government of Governor Uzodimma and by extension, at the Imo youths, by the PDP will work because light and darkness have no meeting point. The dark days of the PDP in Imo State are completely over and completely overshadowed by the illuminating light of the APC government with Governor Uzodimma in the driver’s seat,” he said.