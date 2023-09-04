N/Delta monarchs pay condolence visit to Nigerian Embassy in France

…console FG over Ambassador Laro’s death

John Alechenu, Abuja

A delegation of prominent ijaw traditional rulers from the Niger Delta region, Monday paid a condolence visit to the Nigerian Embassy in Paris, over the death of the Nigerian Ambassador to France, Dr. Kayode Laro.

The traditional rulers who were in France on vacation, told their host over the weekend, that it would be out of place not to pay the visit since they were in Paris when the sad incident occurred.

Spokesperson for the delegation, the Agadagba of Arogbo, His Royal Majesty, King Zacchaeus Egbunu, while expressing their condolences to Embassy and Nigerians living in France, urged them to take solace in the fact that the late diplomat lived a life of service.

The Nigerian Ambassador to France, Dr Kayode Laro, died on August 12, 2023.

The Spokesperson for the delegation noted that while the late Dr. Laro looked young from his photograph, his colleagues should also take solace in the unpredictability and inevitability of death because every mortal will taste it.

He said, “We are here on a vacation actually, after the tedious work in Nigeria. We felt that we should come and rest a while. And while being here, we thought it expedient and sacrosanct to visit the embassy in view of the fact that we heard of the death of late Dr Laro.

“It will be unwise of us as indigenes of Niger Delta to be in the city of Paris without coming to pay our commiserations and sympathize with you as Nigerians in general while we are here.

“So, we felt that we should come and show our condolences with you and to commiserate with you on the death of his excellency, Dr Laro.

“When I look at that picture, he looks quite young. But nobody can predict when death comes and even when it comes what we’ll just do is to give God the glory, because he giveth life.

“My only prayer is that he should find a place in the bosom of God, his creator. And one day surely we’ll meet. So that is the purpose of our visit. So we commiserate to with you, we pray that God will give the entire embassy of France the spirit to bear this incredible loss.”

The officer in charge of affairs of the Affairs of the Nigeria Embassy in Paris, France, Tunde Mustapha, who received the team, expressed gratitude to them for the visit. He described the visit as timely and heart warming not only to the embassy but also to the Nigerian nation.

He said that the late Ambassador who spent two years in service as Ambassador before his death, was a very active member of the Nigerian community in France.

He said that the late Amb. Laro visited so many regions to address issues of passport and other documents so that Nigerians didn’t have to take the cost of transportation to visit the embassy, and was well loved.

Mustapha said, “The late Ambassador visited so many regions in France so he is very endeared to the Nigerian community. Also he did his best to facilitate trade and investment between Nigeria and France.

“There are so many occasions where he will go out and invite business people from France to go and invest in Nigeria. He did his best and was also recognized by the Nigerian government.

“But as you said, your royal highness, death is a price that all of us have to pay, one time or the other. Our prayer is that he will prolong us so that we will enjoy life and happiness on this earth before we go and meet our Lord in heaven.”

Other traditional rulers on the team include: the Pere of Gbaraun, His Royal Majesty Egbesuwei Gbanraun X, the Agadagba Of Ancient Gbanraun Kingdom, Southern Ijaw LGA, Bayelsa State, the Pere of Gbaramatu Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Oboro-Gbaraun II, Aketekpe, Agadagba; Pere of Olodiama Kingdom in Edo State, His Royal Majesty, King Godwin Ogoyinbo, Alagbabunafa 111, and The pere of Tobutoru kingdom of Ondo state, the Mighty Diamond.