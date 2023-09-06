My success story started from YouTube – Asaruchi Queen Smith

By Rita Okoye

Asaruchi Queen Smith has an interesting and inspiring success story. Before she made it big, Smith who is popularly known as Candy Love was just a YouTuber.

Sharing her story during a recent interview, the skincare expert said, “My company is Uk and Nigeria based. UK is where it originated from. I will not really call myself a skincare doctor, but my brand and people who have used my products over the years made me a skincare doctor. I started as a YouTuber. That was where people got to know me. Then, I started making waves before you know it, I was treating people’s damaged skins from other skincare brands. This was how millions of people started calling me Dr. Candy.”

The Port-Harcourt born skin doctor revealed further that one of her top secrets to successful business is consistency.

Candy Love said, “I am a patient and understanding person, which all clients know. I handle customers with patients and understanding. My skincare brand is a well known home and aboard. Just to let you know, a few months ago, we opened our lagos branch in lekki phase 1. surprisingly, customers have started patronizing the store. Candylovenaturecare is a passion for me and also an inheritance from my dad.”

Asaruchi Queen Smith is based in the United Kingdom with her family. She also obtained some beauty courses, nails, pedicures and manicure, spa, and skincare courses in the United Kingdom. She owns two beauty shops in Nigeria, one in port-Harcourt and one in lekki phase 1, Lagos state.