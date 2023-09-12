My songs were rejected by radio stations because I wasn’t popular – Gospel minister, Elijah Akintunde

Elijah Akintunde

By Gabriel Olawale

Nigeria’s fast-rising gospel minister, Elijah Akintunde, more commonly called Olorun O So Be, in the South-West, has recalled his humble beginning, saying he faced rejection from a lot of music producers and marketers.

Akintunde, who has produced popular tracks like Olorun Ayo Babalola, noted that poverty was another challenge in his music career and so much that he could not afford to pay his band members and keep them to his team.

Speaking in an interview, the gospel talent said, “One, I can talk about rejections from reigning marketers based on the fact that I wasn’t a popular artist.

“Another one was poverty which disallowed me from recording my music. And my songs were rejected in radio stations all in the name of being unknown.

“Another challenge was that I couldn’t maintain stable band members because I couldn’t afford their payments and this affected my music pattern.

“Looking at our society, I believe people are desperate to hijack other people’s project to make money fast and build popularity. Most of these artists are either too lazy to compose their own songs or do not believe in themselves.

“Also in Nigeria, the law that discourages piracy is not so active, people take this advantage on others to rob them of their rights.

“My music has created a lot of opportunities for me, getting me connected to a lot of prominent people in the society.

“I have access to enter some important places with honour which couldn’t have been possible if not for the help of God on my music. I have a lot of international ministrations to the glory of God and more to come by His grace.”

Also speaking on one of his past albums which faced rejection, he recalled, “This is an album that I did and even organized launching, borrowed money to put things in place for the event, but on the day of the launching; none of my invitees honored the occasion. All preparations made for them were rendered wasteful. I took the same album to promoter and he rejected it; claiming it didn’t have a hit track, same album was taken to radio station and I was told to pay N10,000 for it to be aired but he only played it for few seconds. That is why I decided to add the track to my new album because I know the message and inspiration it carries.

“The message in the album to the general public and the Christendom is to be grateful to God always, not minding your situations. To be hopeful and be focused in the presence of challenges and situations. It suggested prayer as the pillar of faith.

“A track is titled MOTI GOKE in the album, it gives boldness to reaffirm your being lifted no matter what and by God’s mercy we will be what God has planned for our lives.

“Most of my music addresses good conducts and encourages people that are hopeless. It teaches good morals and humanitarian principles, most especially among the youth.

“I have songs that discourage bad leadership e.g ADEROPO.”