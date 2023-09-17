My son was killed — Mohbad’s mother cries out, faults Naira Marley

Mohbad

Mother of late singer, Mohbad has broken silence over the death of her son, claiming that the cause of his death was not natural.

In an emotion-laden video circulating on social media, Mohbad’s mother expressed deep grief at the loss of her son.

She began by debunking speculations that Mohbad’s death was due to natural causes, asserting that he was killed.

She claimed that her son’s life became troubled ever since he met singer, Naira Marley.

Her words, “I’m aware my son has been living in fear and having sleepless nights ever since he met Naira Marley.

“He didn’t die a natural death; he was killed. Whoever killed my son, that person’s home will become troubled. They will face war and curses.”

“The glory of the child in their home will diminish because of those who killed him and their sons.”

“I am not dead; I am alive. My son didn’t find rest, and I couldn’t speak up whenever he was falsely accused because I wasn’t given the chance.”

“I asked my son what happened, and he gave me money to go to the hospital.”

“I called him from the hospital, and he told me, ‘Mummy, something is happening.’ I called him to come home and tell me what happened.”

“I am his life and heaven. He said he came home because he heard something had happened.”

“He said he was taken and given water, and then he didn’t know what happened to him anymore. Since then, I’ve been on the matter.”

“Since then, I’ve been on it. He died in fear. The fear was too much. If he was supposed to go to some shows, he couldn’t go because of the fear that some people were coming.”

“He was beaten every day, and I was receiving calls even from people I didn’t know. I didn’t rest until he was killed.”

The sudden and shocking demise of Mohbad continues to grip the nation, with fans, fellow artists, and the entertainment industry struggling to come to terms with the loss.