My goal is to promote, protect Afrobeats from vultures, says Kiddwaya

By Ayobami Okerinde

Former BBNaija All Stars housemate, Terseer Waya, aka Kiddwaya, says his goal is to promote and protect Afrobeats from vultures.

While speaking on MTV Base Africa’s programme, Official Naija Top 10, Kiddwaya stated he wants artistes in the country to maintain a grip on afrobeats.

His words: “I want us [Nigerians] to really be able to maintain our grip on afrobeats. Because I fear that we do all this hard work (the music) and it will be completely owned by the white person.

“I feel like we need to do more to own our stuff. So, my goal is to promote Afrobeats music outside of the country and bring in the right partners so that ownership is shared. Because there are some vultures out there who just want to come and take everything; they own the artistes, they own the labels, they own everything.

He also said African fashion is the next thing to blow up, but he fears that Nigeria is losing its identity.

He said, “I think African fashion is going to be the next thing to blow up, especially Nigerian fashion. I think we need to showcase that more, as opposed to trying to look more like Americans.

“One of my biggest fears is Nigeria losing its identity. What does a Nigerian look like? Yes, they put on Agbada, but the younger Nigerian looks American; we are losing our identity, and we need to be mindful of that.” (sic)