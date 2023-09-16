My first marriage was my first taste of poverty, says Iyabo Ojo

Popular Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo says the first time she experienced poverty was in her marriage to her estranged husband, Ademidun Ojo.

In an interview with media personality and model Toke Makinwa on her podcast, TokeMoments, Ojo stated that she never knew what poverty was until she got married.

Her words: “The only time I experienced poverty was when I married my ex-husband. Initially, it was fun. It was like an adventure. At 18, I had an account opened for me because my grandfather had done his will in such a way that money was being paid to the grandchild’s account. I had money. You can imagine that, as of 1997/1998, I had about N100,000 in my account.

“When I went to my husband’s house for the first time when we were dating, I didn’t even know there were face-me-I-slap-you apartments. Most times, don’t blame the rich when they don’t understand the problems of the poor, because I never knew what poverty was all about.

“In my house in Obanikoro, we had an industrial generator. I never knew what it was like to ‘shout up NEPA.’ Once the light goes off in a few seconds, the light is up. My grandmother was one of the richest women in those days. I had a car to myself that took me to school and brought me back.

The Nollywood actress stated that one of the reasons her union with Ademidun crashed was due to her marrying early.