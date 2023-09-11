My allegiance to Tinubu’s vision unquestionable — Minister, Onyejeocha

Onyejeocha

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

THE Minister of State for Labour and and Employment, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, has reiterated her dedication to realizing President Bola Tinubu’s vision of advancing national development and addressing pressing issues in the country.

This reaffirmation is coming on the heels of allegations by certain groups that Onyejeocha intends to abandon her ministerial appointment after being declared the winner of the February 25 National Assembly poll by the National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Umuahia on Wednesday.

But, dispelling the allegations of a media campaign against the Speaker of the House, Onyejeocha, in a statement, Monday, signed by her Chief Press Secretary, Emameh Gabriel, in Abuja, she said the allegations were spurious, baseless, and lies.

The statement reads in part: “These are point-blank lies sponsored by her political enemies who have no line between darkness and light, morality or absurdity. This is indeed not only laughable but also calls for a thorough investigation.

“So, these baseless allegations did not come to us as a surprise; we have had wind of several plots beforehand to launch a media campaign against her should the judgment at the Tribunal turn out in her favor. That is the scenario being enacted in their desperation to pull her down.

“Ordinarily, the infertile statement and spurious falsehood would not have been given due attention, but for the uninformed, we wish to say that the statement is a product of disquiet from her political enemies. It’s the wild imagination of convoluted, distorted, warped minds of mischief makers and conflict entrepreneurs who are out to pitch her against the leadership of her party, the All Progressive Congress.

“Many had thought that Onyejeocha’s victory at the tribunal, which is a plus to the party, could have been a thing of celebration. But no, because their plot to retire her from active politics continues to hit the rock.

“It should be noted that while it is her right, like every other Nigerian, to challenge the outcome of an election she was not satisfied with, as provided by the constitution of the Federal of Nigeria, they should also be reminded that Onyejeocha was already at the Election Petition Tribunal before she was appointed a Minister.

“Would she have abandoned her pursuit to regain what was stolen from the APC as a family for politicians with parochial interests, greed, and an unbridled sense of entitlement or the opposition party? For the record, Honourable Nkeiruka Onyejeocha is currently focused on her national assignments assigned to her by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Ministry of Labour and Employment and also by the leadership of the All Progressive Congress as a co-chairman of the party’s national council for governorship election slated for November. Her loyalty to the party is unquestionable.

“Who would have thought that a mere statement of appeal issued by women who share the same vision with the Honourable Minister asking her to go consider going back to the House to pursue critical national Bills, would stir the honesty’s net, if not for mischief?

“The Honourable Minister has, since her victory at the Tribunal, continued to receive calls from loved ones and well-wishers, and she has consistently maintained that she is focused on her national assignment.

“That anyone could wake up to allege that Onyejeocha is ungrateful for her appointment, then it could only be imagined that the whole narrative is a well-calculated attempt orchestrated by her political enemies to pit her against the people.

“To even think they alleged that she is plotting to unseat the Speaker is more laughable. Is the Speaker zoned to the South East? We challenge anyone, as alleged by this faceless group, that Hon Nkeiruka doled out money for this said purpose to come out with proof. This is a dirty campaign taken too far.”