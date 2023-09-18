My administration is committed to fiscal discipline – Oborevwori

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Monday, said his administration was irrevocably committed to fiscal discipline, honesty, prudence, and transparency in government.



Governor Oborevwori stated this at the Delta State Governance and Policy Direction Conversation organised by the African College of Governance, an Institute of the Revive Africa Initiative held in Asaba on Monday.



The theme of the discussion is “More Agenda: Economic Dynamics of Policy Direction, Open Governance and the Youth Inclusivity Question” also featured a book presentation on “The Thoughts and Perspectives of Rt. Hon. Ben Rollands Igbakpa on Leadership and Governance”.



The Governor who said the theme of the conversation was apt, commended the group for the gesture, adding that his administration in the past three months focused on ensuring fiscal responsibility and judicious resource allocation in completing ongoing projects as well as youth inclusivity in governance.



Represented by his Chief of Staff, Hon. Johnson Erijo, Gov. Oborevwori said, with the goal of advancing Delta, the M.O.R.E agenda covers policy thrusts for inclusive and sustainable economic growth and private sector job creation, stronger human capital, accelerated infrastructural development and more efficient and effective governance and accountability systems.



“It is gladdening that my friend and brother, Hon. Rollands Igbakpa has thought it worthwhile for us to have this policy dialogue that zeroes in on the MORE agenda of this administration.



“For those of us who may not be aware, M.O.R.E is an acronym for: Meaningful Development; Opportunities for All; Realistic Reforms; and Enhanced Peace and Security.



“It provides the roadmap to fastrack economic growth, diversify the economy, promote investment, impose strict fiscal discipline, create wealth, build bridges of social unity, and develop a knowledge-based economy aimed at giving our people the hope of a better, rewarding, and fulfilling future.



“The M.O.R.E agenda is ultimately about good governance, which today’s conversation is about. I believe the starting point for good governance is instituting a regime of fiscal discipline and responsibility.

“In our current operating environment of anxiety and uncertainty occasioned by the abrupt removal of fuel subsidy and continuing devaluation of the naira, the challenge for political leaders at all levels of governance is to think outside the box, and demonstrate the highest levels of discipline, honesty, prudence, and transparency in government.



“To these values we are totally and irrevocably committed, and we will do everything within our power as a government to entrench them in public administration”.



He said since he came on board three and half months ago, his administration has shown a resolve to ensure that public funds are judiciously utilized with the completion of some projects he met.



On youth inclusivity, Gov. Oborevwori said, “the composition of the State Executive Council is an undeniable proof of our commitment to youth inclusivity in governance.



“At least, ten of the recently sworn-in commissioners are below the age of 40. That is unprecedented. As I pointed out during their swearing-in, the euphoria that greeted their nomination shows that we are on the right track.



“It is now incumbent on these appointees to prove that they are not too young to lead. Failure on their part, would not portend for future consideration of youths in the governance process.



“But I am persuaded that this crop of appointees will acquit themselves creditably because some of them have started on a good note,” he stated.



He said his administration was committed to ensuring quality project delivery in the state by engaging contractors with high pedigree for project delivery.



“One of the priorities of this administration is to ensure that the execution of road and physical infrastructure are handled by contractors with pedigree and proven track record of performance.



“As you may have heard, we recently engaged Julius Berger Plc to construct three flyovers in the Warri and Uvwie axis as part of our ongoing efforts to give the oil city and environs a facelift, but even more significantly to remedy the persistent traffic congestion in Warri/Uvwie and environs.



“This administration will not compromise when it comes to the quality of roads and projects that will be executed. Hence, only contractors, local and international, with the requisite competence, and who share our vision of excellence will be engaged,” Oborevwori added.



Former Member House of Representatives, Hon. Ben Igbakpa thanked the organisers for finding him worthy to be a mentor and called on leaders to make it a point of duty to mentor the younger generation.



He urged the youths to learn from the older generation to boost their knowledge and experience.

On his part, former Speaker of the Akwa-Ibom State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Luke Onofiok urged youths to develop themselves in order to prepare for leadership positions, adding that only the prepared can be mentored.



Welcoming guests earlier, Director General of the Revive Africa Initiative, Ugagaoghene Ogheneyole urged stakeholders to do more in setting agenda to drive polices geared towards serving the most fundamental needs of the people.



He called for more awareness drive on policy, budget analysis open governance through citizens engagement.