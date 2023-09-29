Muslims offer special prayers to mark Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Anniversary 

Muslim faithful converged on the Abuja National Mosque on Friday and offered special prayers for peace and sustainable development as Nigeria marks her 63rd Independence anniversary on Sunday, Oct. 1.

Imam Dr Muhammad Kabir, who led the special prayers, after observing two congregational Raka’at prayers, said today’s sermon is calling on Nigerians to remain steadfast in unity and peaceful coexistence.

”They should remain united and hardworking so that life will be better and better for us to respect the government of the day to ensure success of this administration.

”Nigerians have to show their gratitude to Allah for remaining as one independent nation.

In the sermon, Kabir also called on the Labour Unions, who are planning to go on an indefinite strike next week, to consider and reconsider their strike option and instead engage government to continued dialogue.

”Definitely, strike will jeopardise the lives of the common man in the country and this is our appeal to them,” Imam said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the special prayer session was organised by the National Mosque as part of activities to mark the independence anniversary.

Kabir prayed to God to guide the country’s leaders in making decisions that would affect the lives of many Nigerians and to assist the country overcome some of the challenges, especially in the areas of insecurity, corruption and economy.

The prayer season was attended by the President-General of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs and the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, Vice-President Kashim Shettima, Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, and former Vice-President, Namadi Sambo.

Others include the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, Representatives of Service Chiefs and the Inspector General of Police as well as members of the Diplomatic Corps. (NAN)