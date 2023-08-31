Musicians need proactive, optimistic perspective to thrive – Singer, Temidayo Balogun

A United States-based Nigerian singer, Temidayo Balogun, has said that musicians need to adopt a more proactive and optimistic perspective to thrive in the industry even as he revealed a new genre of music.

The singer, who grew up in a music-oriented home spoke about what led him into music.

He said, “As a kid, I grew up in a music-oriented home. My dad was a shepherd at the Celestial Church of Christ, but he is late now. May his soul rest in peace. My dad played a major role in influencing my choice of becoming a musician because growing up I watched him play different kinds of music in the house.

“As the pastor’s son, as soon as they get a new instrument in the church I will be the first person to play that instrument without having any kind of education of that instrument. I just kind of have a way of finding the sound of the instrument.

“After a while, my dad got me a music teacher who helped me in learning some of these instruments. I started learning at a young age of nine (9). I had my first musical instrument lesson and that was the drum set. If I’m not mistaken, three years after the church bought a keyboard, I also took lessons on the keyboard.”

Speaking further, he said “After my secondary school education, I gained admission into Peter Kings College of Music in Oko Afo, Badagry which was my first music school I attended. I did a 3 years program in music performance and education.

“At the completion of my program at Peter Kings College of Music, I won a scholarship titled MTN Scholarship sponsored by MTN foundation to study for 2 years at the MUSON School of Music (Music Society of Nigeria). I completed my degree with a diploma in music from the Muson School of Music. After my program at Muson, my passion and quest to be the best in my musical career led me to take online lessons from a jazz professor from New Jersey, United States of America for a while. I did this starting from 2017 to 2019. In 2020, I gained admission to study Jazz and Contemporary Music, graduate studies at Longy School of Music in Cambridge, Massachusetts which I recently completed”.

Aside from Music, what he does is also music. “Nothing! All I do is music. Currently, I teach jazz studies, jazz saxophone, jazz piano, and jazz flute. I also teach composition and songwriting. I teach these in schools here in Boston and also teach online private lessons for interested students. Within my music I don’t just play saxophone, I do composition, arranging, and orchestration, and I also produce music for other musicians. I have produced for a couple of artists. Some non-jazz, gospel, and Yoruba fusion musicians”.

On his favorite instrument, he said “It is hard for me to pick a favorite instrument because the instrument represents my artistry. My artistry at the moment is mostly amplified through my saxophone. I would say the saxophone is my favorite at the moment. However, I also have vocal songs, for those kinds of songs I will say my artistry is being expressed through my vocals. Most of the time I play the saxophone.”

The singer, who just released his latest album titled “The Akede”, said AKÉDE which means a town crier in Yoruba dialect. I named the group AKÉDE because the music I started writing at that time speaks about issues that affect us as human beings and also as African people. The best name that fit the Band and depicted our message so well was AKÉDE which means a messenger bringing a message to the people”.

Speaking on why he would collaborate with any musician and who would it be, he said “Depending on the territory, If I have to collaborate with musicians in Nigeria. I have a lot of names. One of the few people that I want to work with very recently would be(smiled with pause). It is hard to make up a name as I am already talking to some of them. However, one of my favorite musicians is Dotti The Deity. I also love Brymo, he is one of my favorite musicians that I listen to, he said.

On those who inspire him, he said, “I don’t have any particular artists that inspire me. I listen to many artists across different genres and everyone I listen to inspires me in one way or the other. However, I listen to Jazz, Afrobeats, and Highlife, especially Highlife artists from Ghana.”

He describes his music style as unique saying “If I want to place a name to my style, I would say it is a Yoruba post-style.

One of his memorable moments was during a show in Boston. He said: “I was invited to by GBH Radio in Boston, USA to play a concert series. I had to play many of my recent compositions. It was very nice. The audience was very mature to listen to my music,” he submitted.