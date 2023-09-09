Music promoters abuse artistes before signing them

…Rising star opens can of worms

…’They said I have to mingle with them per night, I should name my price’

By Benjamin Njoku

Rising singer, Akezue Samuel Francis, better known by his stage name, TB Sam, has opened a can of worms, revealing why most rising music acts are either frustrated out of the industry, or forced to kotow to the whims of the notable record label owners

TB Sam made this shocking revelation in a chat with our reporter during the week. .

While struggling to hold his own in the country’s music scene, TB Sam who just dropped a follow up single, “Medicine” to his previously released single “Slowly’, recalled how he came across some record label owners who wanted to sleep with him before signing him to their labels. But he refused to oblige their unholy request.

He narrates: “I haven’t seen a record label that would meet my taste. A record label(name withheld) once approached me, but I declined to be one of their signees. I don’t like their style of grooming talents. What they are pushing out is not morally upright and I can’t take a s–t because I want to succeed in music.

“I told them that even if I can’t make it on my own, I won’t come to them. This is because I can’t give out what I can’t give. They are into promotion of artistes, but they would ask you to mingle with your fellow men. I don’t do that. Music has a lot of prices to pay. And I can’t see myself sleeping with my fellow man. That’s why I decided to be an independent artist.”

TB Sam confirmed that some of the artiste promoters are gay.

“Definitely, they are gay”, he snapped, recalling how he met some gay label owners.

“I met them when they organized the Nigerian Fashion show at Golden Tulip, Festac. After the show, a white man accompanied by a black man approached me, saying they would want to sign me to their label. But first of all, I have to mingle with them per night and that I should name my price.

“Thereafter, they would sign me under their label. I promised to give them feedback but I never did as I was not interested in their request. I knew within me that I wasn’t going to do it,” the singer narrated. .

TB Sam, said his experience is not different from what other rising acts are facing in the country, who do the bidding of these promoters because of their backgrounds. “Most rising acts dance to the tune of the promoters because they want to blow by all means, But I’m not desperate because I know my songs will open doors for me some day,” the singer added.