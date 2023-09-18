Muri-Okunola resigns as Lagos head of service over Tinubu’s appointment

The Head of Service in Lagos State, Hakeem Muri-Okunola has resigned following his recent appointment as President Bola Tinubu’s Principal Secretary.

In a Monday message to Lagos Civil Servants, Muri-Okunola said his civil service career will terminate on the 29th Of September, 2023.

According to him, he has informed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of his voluntary retirement from the Lagos State Civil Service after nearly five years as the Head Of Service.

“I am grateful to MG and MDG and the entire executive council, the Body Of Permanent Secretaries, and the entire workforce of Lagos State for the opportunity to serve,” he said.

“It has been a really fulfilling journey and experience, one that I will cherish for the rest of my life. I want to thank the entire public service for your support during the entirety of my tenure as your servant leader. You made me shine. You helped me clear the doubts of the naysayers.

“You gave me confidence and inspired my modest but fulfilled service. I appreciate you all individually and collaboratively as a family. We took the Lagos State Public Service to become the most vibrant and excellent public service in Nigeria in particular and sub-Saharan Africa in general as the most professional workforce.”

He stated his reason in the message saying he wanted to offer his contributions to Tinubu’s administration in the bid to achieve his Renewed Hope mantra.

“I move on to serve the man who inspired and brought me into public service and to take it as a career that eventually took me to the zenith as your Head Of Service. I will be taking on a new role in The Presidency to assist and contribute my quota in achieving The Renewed Hope agenda of our President And Commander In Chief, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

“I feel humbled and privileged to be taking on this new challenge and pray that The Almighty Allah will enable me in the discharge of this solemn duty to our nation.

“I count on your continued support, cooperation, and prayers. Finally, I want to congratulate whoever emerges as my successor, and the 22nd Head of Service Of Lagos State Government and to request you to give him or her all the support and more than ever, to grow and take our proud public service to greater heights.”

The Presidency announced Muri-Okunola’s appointment as Principal Secretary to the President on Sunday, saying he will be bringing his wealth of experience to bear in discharging his duties.

“Hakeem Muri Okunola appointed Principal Secretary to President Tinubu An astute administrator, former Personal Assistant to President Bola Tinubu when he was governor of Lagos state, and recently Head of Civil Service of Lagos State, Hakeem Muri Okunola brings over 25 years of experience in law and public service to his new role as Principal Secretary to President Bola Tinubu,” the statement added.