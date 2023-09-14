Multiple crash leaves LASTMA official, others wounded

A crash involving a fully loaded tanker and six other vehicles snarled up traffic around Gbagada bridge, on Oworonsoki Expressway, Lagos, on Thursday.

The Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), MrTaofiq Adebayo, made this known in a statement in Lagos.

Adebayo quoted LASTMA officials as attributing the accident to brake failure, based on preliminary investigation.

“The truck crushed three commercial vehicles, three private cars and one LASTMA bike while descending Gbagada bridge inward Ifako on the expressway.

“Those casualties were severely injured and rushed to Gbagada General Hospital for medical treatment by a LASTMA Trooper who was also among those wounded during the accident.

” The accident occurred around 6:10:p:m today, policemen from Alonge Police Station at Oworonsoki were equally at the scene of the accident,” he quoted a LASTMA official at the scene as reporting.

Meanwhile, General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Bolaji Oreagba, has called on the association regulating the activities of tanker operators to always educate their drivers on the need to observe speed limit while driving on public roads.