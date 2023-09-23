Multinationals can’t stop tax officials from their records — Fowler

By Emma Una, CALABAR

BABATUNDE Fowler, former Chairman of Federal Inland Revenue Service, IRS, says payment of tax is a Constitutional responsibility therefore no multinational or Individual has rights to stop tax officials from accessing his or its records for the purpose of tax assessment.

Delivering a keynote address at a one-day workshop on “Growing A Sustainable Revenue and Tax Base in Cross River State”, Mr Fowler said those who have the opportunity to make wealth in any country or state, be they expatriates or Nigerians have the responsibility to pay taxes to the authorities mandated to collect such taxes.

“The internally generated revenue of a state should be able to cover the current expenditure of that state.

“To achieve this tax collection should be carried out as private sector driven where attainment of target is the basic focus not as laid back civil service responsibility where the you report late to office and leave early.”

Mr Fowler said revenue agencies face daunting responsibilities because there is a high level of illiteracy in terms of tax payment, low skilled manpower and many people do not believe they should pay taxes but tax collection must be driven with vigour since it provides funds for development and welfare of the people.

“In Lagos State when I was incharge of the Internal Revenue Service , we were able to generate 64% of the total budget estimate which made going to Abuja to wait for the state”s share of revenue from there a waste of time.”

He called on state authorities to work injunction with all necessary agencies such as ministries of lands, transport, physical planning and traditional rulers to maximise their internal revenue generation.

“Taxes should not be high handed, punitive, harassment or by closing companies and offices but through discussion but where dialogue does not provide the solution, then action does and should be applied”.

Prince Edwin Okon, Chairman of the Cross River Internal Revenue Service said there is no more room for illegal tax collection , extortion and multiple taxation in the state as there are plans to harmonise all taxes beginning from the local government to the state.

He said the training is to equip staff with the knowledge to maximise tax collection to generate revenue to meet the state’s financial need.

“Our state’s share of allocation from the monthly federal allocation is very low and we have many projects to execute and a vision that is not backed by financial capacity only amounts to building castle in the air.”

He commended Mr Fowler for undertaking to provide free training for his staff.