Muhammed Umar Abubakar assumes office as Katsina Customs Area Controller

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Acting Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi has appointed Muhammed Umar Abubakar as the new Customs Area Controller for Katsina Customs Command. Compt. Umar officially assumed office on 13th September, 2023, succeeding Compt. MN Musa.

SC Tahir Balarabe, the Customs Public Relations Officer for the Command, confirmed the development in a statement he issued on Friday.

Comptroller Umar, who hails from Bauchi State, holds a Bachelor of Arts in History from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaira. His journey in the Customs Service began in 1989 when he enlisted as an Assistant Superintendent of Customs. Over the years, he has continually enriched his expertise through a range of domestic and international training programs. His dedication to professional growth is underscored by his status as a Fellow of the Institute of Strategic Management, Nigeria.

The statement highlights Comptroller Umar’s extensive experience across various Customs formations, units, and departments, instilling optimism in the Katsina Customs Command that he will further the Command’s core objectives of revenue generation, trade facilitation, and suppression of smuggling activities.

Prior to his appointment as Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Umar served as Acting Comptroller Special Duties at the Customs Headquarters in Abuja. He also held substantive positions as controller in Plateau/Nassarawa/Benue and Kano/Jigawa. Until his latest posting, he served as Comptroller Admin at the Zonal Headquarters, Zone B Kaduna.

Expressing gratitude for the opportunity to serve as the controller of the Katsina Area Command, Comptroller Umar Abubakar thanked the Acting Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, and the entire management team. He pledged a commitment to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and work ethics in his new role. The new Area Controller further emphasised the importance of discipline and professionalism among the officers and personnel of the Command in their daily responsibilities.