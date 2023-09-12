Mudslide: Police debunk alleged killing of 30 persons in Abuja

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Commissioner of Police, Haruna Garba has described the alleged killing of 30 persons in Kuje as false and misleading.

According to a statement on Tuesday, September 12, signed by the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, “The Commissioner of Police FCT Police Command, CP Haruna G. Garba enjoined the residents of the Federal Capital Territory to disregard the news making the rounds that about thirty (30) persons were killed as a result of landslide due to Mining activities in Kuje Area council as no such incident took place.

Officials of some Area Councils in the FCT had during a meeting summoned by the ninister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike last week, disclosed that about 30 persons died as a result of mudslide during mining activities prompting the minister to express surprise that he was not informed by security agencies of such a sensitive issue while promising to summon the FCT Commissioner of Police and the DSS over the issue.

However, the FCT CP said, “This misleading information is not only intended to cause fear and panic among Nigerians but to make people believe that FCT is not safe.

“The Federal Capital Territory is the safest and most secure part of the country.

“It is on this note that the CP warns the non-state actors involved in purveying misleading information to desist from that.

“The Commissioner of Police urges residents of the FCT to be patriotic and cooperate with the police for improved service delivery.

“He equally tasks FCT residents to take advantage of the Police Control Room numbers in reporting suspicious and criminal activities: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883.”