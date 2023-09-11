Mud water: Bauchi First Lady only stopped to join passers-by – Bauchi Group

By Fortune Eromosele

The Bauchi Integrity and Credible Information Monitors, BICIM, has said the Bauchi State First Lady deliberately stopped her convoy to join a small group of passers-by who were trekking through a small area of bad road.

The Group was reacting to reports by a certain section of the media that Hajiya Aisha Bala-Muhammad, the wife of Bauchi Governor, was forced to trek through mud water as a result of bad roads in which her motorcade was trapped.

Giving the clarification and in an apparent rebuttal, Lawal Sani Ningi, Chairman of the Group, said the negative reports were a political stunt pulled by self-appointed enemies of the Governor and his family members.

Ningi clarified that Mrs. Bala-Muhammad voluntarily went through this ordeal out of sheer humility.

According to him, “It is important to note that humility is an essential characteristic for leaders. In a society where power is often abused, Aisha Bala-Muhammad’s trek through mud water portrays a refreshing sense of selflessness and service. It is a reminder that leaders are not immune to the harsh realities that common folk face.

“Furthermore, it is commendable that Mrs. Bala-Muhammad did not seek publicity or fanfare for this rare show of humility. In a world where social media metrics often dictate our actions, it is inspiring to see individuals do things without the intention of seeking praises or the expectation of some form of reward.

“In conclusion, Aisha Bala-Muhammad’s trek through mud water is a noble act that speaks volumes about her character. It is a reminder that leaders should always be in touch with their constituents and that humility is a trait that should be encouraged. Moreover, this act should also be seen as an inspiration for people in leadership positions to do good with the resources available to them”.