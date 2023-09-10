Moyo Lawal’s leaked tape saga: I know you didn’t release that video – Shirleycurvy

By Ayo Onikoyi

Video vixen and content creator known as Shirley Curvy has expressed support for embattled actress, Moyo Lawal whose sex tape with an unknown lover has been trending since Saturday afternoon.

According to Shirley, she said she has done her investigation and found out Moyo didn’t release the video, contrary to a wave of opinions that it was scripted as a publicity stunt by the actress.

Shirley said on her Instagram page, “I will stand by her. I have done my own findings and I found out she didn’t release the sex tape, rather the man did.

“You know what Moyo? I will love you forever, I know you shouldn’t have consented to making that video but you never posted it. As for that man, karma will catch up with him. I will stand stand with you and love you forever. May God soften whatever pain you are feeling right now.

“The first top celebrity (Moyo) that followed me before I followed her back. Most of you don’t know her but she’s very humble and minds her business. Some men should stop video shaming women with sex porn revenge.

All who are laughing, show me who have not sinned or done worse because you haven’t been exposed. May God continue protecting you Queen.”