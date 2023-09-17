Movies Jimmy Odukoya acted in before succeeding late dad as church senior pastor

By Biodun Busari

The Fountain of Life Church has announced Jimmy Odukoya, the first son of late pastors Taiwo and Bimbo Odukoya, as the new General Overseer.

Jimmy, a Nollywood actor will assume the offices of the Senior Pastor and the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Church.

The announcement was made on Sunday by a pastor, Rotimi Okpaise, to the acceptance of the cheering congregation.

Jimmy Odukoya is to officially start his responsibilities as the head of the church on September 30.

“Pastor Jimmy is now our senior pastor and he is the chairman of the Board of Trustees,” Okpaise said.

As Jimmy Odukoya assumes a new role in Christendom, it should be noted that he has been a top Nollywood actor, playing characters in many thrilling and captivating films.

Among the movies he acted in are The Woman King, The Wait, and Love Cooked Up, and others.

The Woman King

Jimmy Odukoya plays the role of General Oba Ade in the 2022 thriller movie The Woman King. He is the main antagonist in the Hollywood movie, playing the character of the leader and general of the Oyo Empire who desires nothing more than to spread his tentacles in the lands.

The Wait

Also, in an emotional 2021 love letter movie, The Wait, he also fascinatingly acts the role of Akin, a supportive husband who protects his wife against all odds.

Love Cooked Up

In a Nollywood romance film, Love Cooked Up, produced in 2018, Jimmy Odukoya acts as Chef Abbey, who reunites with his old flame when she shows up as a guest on his cooking show.

Other films he has acted in are Baby Palaver, Crazy Grannies, I am Nazzy, and Man of Her Match.

Jimmy Odukoya studied at Oral Roberts University.