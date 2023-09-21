Movie Review: Sex Education Season 4

By Enitan Abdultawab

So far, September has been one of the best months for series lovers. With an abundant release of enthralling series and movies already this month, it could not get any better than the release of the fourth and finale season of Sex Education.

For Jon Jennings and other members of his crew, they can rest assured that they have produced a rollercoaster of artistic episodes that stand the test of emotions, feelings and relationships that young persons deal with through teenagehood.

Debuted on the 11th of January, 2019, Sex Education is a British teen sex comedy drama series produced by Laurie Nunn. It follows the lives of the fictional Moordale Secondary School’s students, faculty, and parents as they struggle with a variety of personal issues, many of which are connected to intimate relationships. Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Alistair Petrie, Mimi Keene, and Aimee Lou Wood are among the cast members of the show.

Following the footsteps of its predecessors by bellying 8 episodes also, this season offers more. The official synopsis of Sex Education season 4 encapsulates its essence – “Following the closure of Moordale Secondary, Otis and Eric now face a new frontier — their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, while Eric is praying they won’t be losers again. But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students — they thought they were progressive, but this new college is another level. There’s daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe, and a group of kids who are popular for being … kind?! Viv is totally thrown by the college’s student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson is still struggling to get over Cal. Aimee tries something new by taking an Art A Level, and Adam grapples with whether mainstream education is for him. Over in the U.S., Maeve is living her dream at the prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy. Otis is pining after her while adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus.”

One of the remarkable aspects of this season is its skilful management of these various storylines. Despite the abundance of plots, there is no sense of disarray for any character(s). Even though the main cast members have gained some popularity outside the show, there’s no need to worry about them merely making cameo appearances as they still possess some relevant, meaningful storylines and remain as dedicated as ever.

Generally, these storylines are skillfully handled, introducing fresh and intriguing connections among characters to see what kind of chemistry arises. An excellent example of this is Isaac (George Robinson) forming a friendship with the Aimee who is generally popular for therapy goat and vulva cupcakes. Unfortunately, due to the endless volumes of some threads of narrative, some inevitably receive less attention.

In all intents and purposes, Sex Education retains its dirt and mirth – although important and relevant in revealing the true nature of the cast.

It is a great watch.