Home » Sports » Mourinho admits Roma start is ‘worst of career’
Sports

September 29, 2023

Mourinho admits Roma start is ‘worst of career’

Mourinho admits Roma start is ‘worst of career’

Jose Mourinho has admitted that Roma’s start to the season is the worst of his career as a manager.

The Serie A team are currently placed 16th after chalking up just one win in their opening six league games.

Mourinho’s men also have the third-worst defensive record in Serie A this season, with 11 goals conceded.

The Italian side’s latest defeat came on Thursday, succumbing to a 4-1 defeat to Genoa.

“It’s also the worst start of my career, but I think it was also the first time in Roma’s history that we played two European finals in a row,” Mourinho told a news conference.

“You can cry internally because it hurts your heart, also because of my relationship with Roma fans it affects me even more, because it is not a personal issue but also a general one that makes me feel this way.”

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.