Mourinho admits Roma start is ‘worst of career’

Jose Mourinho has admitted that Roma’s start to the season is the worst of his career as a manager.

The Serie A team are currently placed 16th after chalking up just one win in their opening six league games.

Mourinho’s men also have the third-worst defensive record in Serie A this season, with 11 goals conceded.

The Italian side’s latest defeat came on Thursday, succumbing to a 4-1 defeat to Genoa.

“It’s also the worst start of my career, but I think it was also the first time in Roma’s history that we played two European finals in a row,” Mourinho told a news conference.

“You can cry internally because it hurts your heart, also because of my relationship with Roma fans it affects me even more, because it is not a personal issue but also a general one that makes me feel this way.”