Mother bathes son with hot water for bringing girlfriend home

By Emma Una

CALABAR— A housewife, Maryam Zakari, has allegedly bathed his son, Babanne Abdulahi, with hot water for having the effrontery to bring his girlfriend home in Cross River State.

The woman was said to have boiled water with which he showered her son last Thursday, leaving him with severe burns.

The incident took place at Bogobiri, the Hausa-Fulani residential area in in the city.

“The woman saw the boy in his room with his girlfriend instead of cautioning him verbally, she decided to drench the young man with hot water. She poured the hot water on his body and shouted out for help,” an eyewitness, Dauda said.

When Vanguard visited the residence of the Babanne, many sympathisers were seen at the scene, with many scolding the woman for her action.

“It is not just the girlfriend issue but because the son does not remit his daily wages to her but gives it to his girlfriend,” Dauda said.

The victim was rushed to a private clinic in Calabar for medical attention.

Contacted, the state police command Public Relations Officer, Irene Ugbo, said the matter was yet to be reported to her.

Efforts to speak with the husband and the wife proved fruitless as they both kept mum.