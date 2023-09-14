MOSOP tasks Tinubu on Ogoni Development

By Daniel Abia

Ogoni socio-cultural organization, Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP), has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take urgent steps in the development of the Ogoni kingdom as a deliberate measure to liberate the people from the effect of many years of oil pollution and negligence.

Speaking during a visit to the chairman of the Conference of Ogoni Traditional Rulers (COTRA), HRH Omere George Osaro in Ebubu, Eleme local government area of Rivers State, President of MOSOP, Fegalo Nsuke said the call was necessary to ameliorate the suffering of the people.

Nsuke said MOSOP was doing its best to address the problems created by 65 years of Shell’s reckless and unethical business practices and the Ogoni people needed to see the government demonstrate practical support for MOSOP’s efforts at finding a sustainable solution through the implementation of MOSOP’s proposed development plan.

“MOSOP come up with proposals to address the problems. MOSOP wants to see the government demonstrate practical and positive steps in support of its initiatives to resolve the problem. Such confidence building measures are important as we move to reverse Shell’s death sentences and set our lands on the path of progress and sustainable development” Nsuke said.

He called on President Tinubu to prioritize the resolution of the Ogoni problem by considering MOSOP’s development proposal which he said is a win-win as it will increase revenue for the government and the oil companies, and create jobs, stability and greater happiness for the Ogoni and Nigerian people.

The MOSOP president further noted that Ogoni is at high risk of extreme social disorder which could escalate with severe consequences if the current unemployment levels are not tackled. He urged the government to cooperate with MOSOP’s efforts to address the situation and reverse the trend for the good of everyone.

Nsuke further noted that the living conditions in Ogoni were depreciating daily with lack of electricity, joblessness a high rate of small business closures. He said it is extremely important that the government should not be silent when we have options to address the problems.

“The living conditions in Ogoni are extremely poor. People live without electricity, no jobs, no income, the land is poisoned so agricultural yield can no longer support families and there is clearly the need for immediate intervention. The government needs to act and not be silent because we have options to address the problems”

“We will urge president Tinubu to passionately consider our development proposals so we can activate a development process to drive a development process by igniting economic activities and attracting investments into the area to immediately address critical social problems. There is an emergency situation before us and we should not under-estimate the risks” he said.

The Central Committee of the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) , on September 27, 2020 had approved a development plan aimed at facilitating a resolution of the over 30 year conflict between the Ogoni people and the Nigerian authorities triggered by reckless business practices of the Shell Petroleum Development Company which caused massive pollution in the lands.

The proposal called for the operation of an Ogoni Development plan as an acceptable pathway to resolve all issues of dispute between the Ogoni people, the government and the oil industry.