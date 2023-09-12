Morocco’s Earthquake: AfDB promises support

AfDB President, Akinwumi Adesina

By Jimoh Babatunde

African Development Bank Group’s President, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, says the bank is ready to contribute resources and expertise to help rebuild the affected infrastructure in Morocco aftermath of the weekend’s devastating earthquake.

Adesina in a statement issued, yesterday, said the African Development Bank stands in solidarity with the people of the Kingdom of Morocco and is ready to provide much-needed support.

The AfDB boss said the earthquake, which claimed over two thousand people’s lives and hundreds injured, has thrown the nation and the people of Morocco into much grief.

“The distressing images emanating from Al Haouz, Taroudant, Chichaoua, Ouarzazate, Marrakech, Azilal, and Agadir, have touched the hearts of people around the world.

“I am shocked and profoundly distressed by the heavy loss of lives in this tragedy, which also left in its wake the enormous destruction of homes, offices, roads, hospitals, schools, and infrastructure.

He added, “On behalf of the African Development Bank Group, I extend my deepest condolences to His Majesty King Mohammed VI, the government of the Kingdom of Morocco, and every family mourning the loss of loved ones. Words can scarcely convey our shared sense of grief and loss.

He said given the remoteness of the epicentre of the earthquake, ” the African Development Bank is prioritizing support for the protection of health facilities and the provision of clean drinking water, to prevent further hardships.

“I wish to assure His Majesty King Mohammed VI and the people of the Kingdom of Morocco that the African Development Bank Group stands ready to contribute resources and expertise to help rebuild the affected infrastructure in the communities.

“May the souls of the departed rest in peace. May God Almighty comfort all the families that have lost their loved ones and the nation in mourning. We wish a speedy recovery to all that have been injured.”