Morocco earthquake death toll rises to 2,497

Volunteers search for survivors in the rubble in the village of Talat N’Yacoub, south of Marrakech on September 11, 2023. – The quake killed at least 2,122 people, injured more than 2,400 others, and flattened entire villages. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)

The death toll from Morocco’s devastating earthquake has risen to 2,497, the interior ministry said on Monday, as search and rescue efforts continue.

Another 2,476 people were injured, the ministry said, updating a previous toll of 2,122 dead and 2,400 wounded.