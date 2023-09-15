Morocco 2024: Ebi, Oshoala, Alozie lead Super Falcons list to face Sao Tome & Principe

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Barcelona star Asisat Oshoala, Atletico Madrid’s forward Rasheedat Ajibade, Paris FC’s goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, Houston Dash star defender Michelle Alozie, and Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi made the list of 24 players who have been invited by the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) for the Morocco 2024 WAFCON qualifier fixtures against Sao Tome and Principe.

Nine-time African champions, the Super Falcons of Nigeria will host Sao Tome and Principe at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena on Friday, 22nd September, with the return leg scheduled for Tuesday, 26th September, 2023.

A total of nine home-based players were invited as Monle Oyono, Comfort Folorunsho, Chiamaka Okuchukwu, and Opeyemi Ajakaye got their first invitation to the national team while defender Ashleigh Plumptre, who recently signed for Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad Ladies, was not listed in the list.

The Super Falcons, who achieved an impressive round-of-16 finish at the 2023 FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, are set to start the quest to claim a record 10th African crown in Morocco when they face Sao Tome and Principe later this month.

The winner of this fixture will be eligible to face the winner of another first-round fixture between Cape Verde and Liberia, at the second-round stage slated for the period between 27th November – 5th December 2023.

The continental showpiece will once again be held in Morocco in 2024 after the North African nation hosted the last edition.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers:

Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC); Tochukwu Oluehi (Shualat Alsharqia FC); Monle Oyono (Bayelsa Queens).

Defenders:

Onome Ebi (Naija Ratels); Akudo Ogbonna (Remo Stars Ladies); Comfort Folorunsho (Edo Queens); Oluwatosin Demehin (Stade de Reims, France); Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA); Nicole Payne (Paris Saint Germain, France); Jumoke Alani (Edo Queens); Rofiat Imuran (Reims).

Midfielders:

Peace Efih (Sporting Club de Braga, Portugal); Esther Onyenezide (FC Robo Queens); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal); Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid FC, Spain); Toni Payne (Sevilla FC, Spain); Regina Otu (AS Saint Etienne, France).

Forwards:

Flourish Sebastine (Bayelsa Queens); Ifeoma Onumonu (NY/NJ Gotham FC, USA); Asisat Oshoala (FC Barcelona Feminine, Spain); Vivian Ikechukwu (Besiktas JK, Turkey); Gift Monday (UDG Tenerife, Spain); Chiamaka Okuchukwu (Rivers Angels); Opeyemi Ajakaye (FC Robo Queens).