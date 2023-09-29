Monarchs to Gov Eno: Repeal amended A’Ibom Trad Rulers law now

By Egufe Yafugborhi & Chioma Onuegbu

MONARCHS in Akwa Ibom state have urged Governor Umo Eno to repeal recent amendments to the state’s Traditional Rulers Law to avert impending anarchy and avoidable loss of lives and properties.

Paramount Rulers of Annang, Oro, Obolo And Ibeno ethnic groups made the appeal to the government in a joint statement as ethnic strife escalates over the new Tradition Rulers Law of Akwa Ibom State, Cap 55, as amended.

The new law derived from an Executive Bill passed by the State House of Assembly and assented by the governor on 22 September repudiated hitherto rotational headship of the Supreme Council of Akwa Ibom Traditional Rulers and entitled the Oku Ibom Ibibio, highest ranking monarch of majority Ibibio ethnic group as President General for life.

The monarchs in a letter to Governor Eno asserted that, “Never was it ever discussed and agreed that the position of the President of the Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers was to remain in perpetuity with the Ibibio ethnic group to the extent that if the present Oku Ibom dies, the position remains vacant till another Oku Ibom is selected, which is the intendment of the new Law.

“All Paramount Rulers and interests of our ethnic groups strongly reject the amendments together with our subjects and indigenes. Whatever structure is agreed upon, our firm position is that the leadership of should be rotatory amongst the ethnic groups.

“The rotation should be with a maximum of 2 years tenure as was unanimously agreed by the Traditional Rulers when we changed from single year Chairmanship to two years Chairmanship of the State Traditional Rulers Council.”

“The Law as passed has already caused serious disaffection, disunity, divisions, protests, tensions and lack of trust amongst indigenes of our various ethnic groups, even Traditional Rulers of the State and has the propensity to further cause more tensions, violent protests, confrontations and break down of law and order, with possible loss of lives and properties of our citizens.

“All Paramount Rulers that boycotted planned installation of new President of the Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers on 23 September, the day after the law was passed were warned by our subjects and indigenes of the various ethnic groups to stay off the ill-advised ceremony for sake of their lives.

“The protesters that thronged the venue of the installation were not failed politicians as opined in your address but genuine indigenes of the various ethnic groups out to expressed their discontent with the Law as assented to by Your Excellency as same is discriminatory and unconstitutional.

“The law as passed now indirectly stratified Akwa Ibom indigenes to first class, second class, third class, etc. citizens, totally against the spirit of unity, equality and inclusivity of ethnic groups reflected at Sections 17 and 42 of the Nigerian Constitution, 1999 (as amended).”

The aggrieved monarchs tasked the governor to, “Recall this Law and represent it to the House of Assembly with directives to reconsider the areas of complaints highlighted in this petition with a view to redressing same.

“We appeal to you as a father and revered man of God, to cause repeal of this law as presently passed as it has already caused much disaffection and disharmony amongst the different ethnic groups of Akwa Ibom and to prevent impending anarchy and avoidable loss of lives and properties in our dear State if not promptly addressed.”